Details on WWE Extending ThunderDome Residency

As noted, WWE won’t be leaving Orlando’s Amway Center aka ThunderDome in November after all. Instead, they have signed an extension with the arena for at least another four weeks.

The original deal was set to expire on October 31st. The company has hosted Raw and SmackDown shows from the arena since August.

Dave Meltzer provided some more details on the contract extension on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. The extension was said to have been agreed upon two weeks ago and WWE is currently in negotiations to extend their residency at the venue for a longer period of time.

Meltzer noted that the last day for that extended period hasn’t been decided on mainly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.