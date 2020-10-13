All changes from night two of the WWE 2020 Draft from Raw

Night two of the draft provided some big changes to both rosters with several individuals jumping ship.

Raw, which always got the first pick, drafted The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Reckoning, and Slapjack), Keith Lee, Alexa Bliss, Elias, Lacey Evans, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Dabba-Kato, Titus O’Neil, Peyton Royce, Akira Tozawa, Lana, Riddick Moss, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, and Arturo Ruas.

That means that Wyatt, Strowman, Riddle, Hardy, Bliss, Evans, Sheamus, and Cross all moved from the Raw brand to the Smackdown brand.

Smackdown’s picks were Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley, Raw Tag Team champions The Street Profits, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Lars Sullivan, Baron Corbin, Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Carmella, Aleister Black, Natalya, and The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan).

With those picks, The Street Profits, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, and The Riott Squad swapped brands.

Andrade, Erik of The Viking Raiders, Billie Kay, Tamina, and Zelina Vega were eligible to be drafted but weren’t so they are now free agents.

It’s also worth nothing that The New Day and The Street Profits swapped the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team titles since they were drafted to opposing brands so now The New Day are the Raw Tag Team champs while The Street Profits are the Smackdown Tag Team champs.