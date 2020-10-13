Alberto El Patron Gets Trial Date in January 2021

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio) was indicted by a grand jury on aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault. PWInsider has an update on his trial date.

According to the latest update, El Patron, real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, has a trial date set for Monday, January 25, 2021. He is currently facing one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault. He could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

El Patron was arrested earlier this year for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman in San Antonio, Texas. He is currently out on $50,000 bond.