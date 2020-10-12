Results from Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event
Here are quick results and highlights from the “Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport” event that took place on Sunday night below:
* Simon Grimm def. Matt Makowski
* Women’s Tournament Round One: Allysin Kay def. Killer Kelly
* Women’s Tournament Round One: Lindsay Snow def. Leyla Hirsch
* Calvin Tankman def. Alexander James
* Erik Hammer def. Kal Jak
* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor def. Homicide
* Davey Boy Smith Jr def. Josh Alexander
* Women’s Tournament Finals: Lindsay Snow def. Allysin Kay
* Jon Moxley def. Chris Dickinson