News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE RAW Episode

Tonight’s WWE RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando will feature the end of the 2020 Draft, plus more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The following Superstars are eligible to be drafted on tonight’s show: Andrade, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Elias.

Tonight’s show will also feature a Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, plus Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ match. There will also be an in-ring segment with Seth Rollins giving his farewell to RAW, and Mustafa Ali speaking about his role in RETRIBUTION.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official preview for tonight:

* Kevin Owens to face Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match

* Seth Rollins bids farewell to Raw

* Battle Royal to decide Asuka’s next challenger

* Mustafa Ali to speak about his RETRIBUTION reveal

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

