Names of Superstars eligible to be drafted tonight on Monday Night Raw

There will be up to 40 WWE Superstars – and tag teams – who are available to get drafted tonight on Monday Night Raw as the WWE Draft continues on the second and final night.

Not all the mentioned Superstars will be drafted during the show as some will take place after on Raw Talk and some will remain “free agents.”

Those who are eligible to be drafted tonight, in alphabetical order, are Akira Tozawa, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Arturo Ruas, Bayley, Billie Kay, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Dabba-Kato, Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Elias, Erik (The Viking Raiders), Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, Lacey Evans, Lana, Lars Sullivan, Matt Riddle, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, R-Truth, Randy Orton, Retribution (Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, and Retaliation), Riddick Moss, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, Tamina, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan), The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford), Titus O’Neil, and Zelina Vega.