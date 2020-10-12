Lars Sullivan back in the news for all the wrong reasons….again

Lars Sullivan is back in the news for being naughty again after someone on Reddit posted private Instagram messages that Sullivan wrote to Annika Naidoo-Fuge who sells training programs online.

In a review for the program which she posted on Instagram three weeks ago, Sullivan wrote, “I’ve been using The Supple Warrior by Annika for about 6 weeks now and it was SUCH a good decision.” He then continued, “I must say I’m pretty well versed in training methodologies, but Annika taught me stuff I never knew!”

Naidoo-Fuge posted the glowing review on her page and said that “this incredible testimonial demonstrate what #yogafortheathlete is about.”

But then Sullivan took it a bit further. In a private message he sent to her, he wrote, “Incredibly beautiful. I absolutely love your legs!!! You got any booty pics in those hon?”

Annika then replied that she was going to refund him the money and as she told him before, she blocks people who sends her messages like this so he already had been warned. “I don’t have tie to work with clients who don’t respect boundaries – I’m a happily married woman. It’s also not very smart on your part given you’re quite well known.”











