Names of Superstars who are eligible to be drafted tonight on Smackdown

WWE is splitting the names available to be drafted on Smackdown and Raw like last year, with only a certain number of names available for each show.

25 are available to be drafted tonight, including six teams which count as one pick unless it is decided to split them up. Those teams who are counting as one pick are Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, The Hurt Business, and The New Day.

Those available to be drafted tonight are Asuka, AJ Styles, Angel Garza, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Drew Gulak, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker), Humberto Carrillo, Jey Uso, Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Murphy, Naomi, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Ricochet, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Shorty G, The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP), and The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods).

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be the host of the draft, announcing all draft picks for both brands.