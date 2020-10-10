Lars Sullivan returns on Smackdown

Lars Sullivan, who has been out of action since June 2019, made his return on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and his name was added to the pool that will be available to get drafted on night two of the draft on Raw.

Sullivan attacked Jeff Hardy, Matt Riddle, and The Miz after all three were part of a tag team match which also involved John Morrison.

Sullivan suffered a knee injury on the June 10 episode of Monday Night Raw during his 3-on-1 handicap match against Lucha House Party.

But his injury came at a great time for him after fans unearthed old racist and homophobic posts that he did on the old Bodybuilding.com forum. He eventually apologized for the remarks and WWE sent him to sensitivity training and fined him $100,000 as well.

Then, earlier this year in March, fans discovered that Sullivan was performing in homosexual adult videos under the name of Mitch Bennett! The old photos and videos discovered show a tattoo of “DM” – the initials of his real name Dylan Miley – on his right arm, a tattoo which was later covered up with another design.