Hanan

Real Name:

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 105 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 11, 2004

From: Shimotsuke, Tochigi (Japan)

Pro Debut: April 9, 2017

Trained By: Stardom

Finishing Move: STO

Biography

– Hanan is the sister of both Rina & Hina.

– April 9, 2017, Hanan lost her debut match to Ruaka.

– December 10th, Hanan lost to Shiki Shibusawa in the Rookie of Stardom ’17 Finals.

– March 4, 2018, Hanan lost to Starlight Kid of the first round of the Future of Stardom Title Tournament.

– July 22nd, STARS (Hanan, Shiki Shibusawa, Starlight Kid & Tam Nakano) defeated JAN (Jungle Kyona, Kaori Yoneyama, Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) in a Elimination match.

– September 30th, Hanan challenged Starlight Kid for the Future of Stardom Title.

– October 13th, Hanan & Leo Onozaki entered into the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’18.

– January 5, 2019, Hanan, Rina & Hina were eliminated in the first round of the Trios Tag Team Tournament by STARS (Alex Gracia, Natsumi & Starlight Kid).

– January 19th, Hanan challenged Utami Hayashishita for the Future of Stardom Title.