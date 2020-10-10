Gokigen Death

Real Name: Kaori Yoneyama

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 123 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 26, 1981

From: Zushi, Kanagawa (Japan)

Pro Debut: November 14, 1999

Trained By: JWP Dojo

Finishing Move: Double Wrist Armsault

Biography

– Kaori is widely known by using her real name but has garnered a lot of ring names in her long career which includes: Corner Post, Black Paranoia, Yoneyama Santa, Yone Michinoku, Yoneyamakao Lee, T-2 Mask, Tsukasa Kuragaki, Sarubobo, Passion Seven, Midnight Devil, Kaori Haruyama, Electric Wave Mask, Fuka Kidd, Denpakamen Jossuru, Hebio Haruyama & currently Death Yama-san. She is also nicknamed the First Star of Zushi.

– November 14, 1999, Kaori wrestled her debut match to a Time Limit Draw against Kayoko Haruyama for JWP.

– May 6, 2002, Kaori competed in the 7.300.000 Yen Battle Royal at NEO Japan Cup ’02.

– July 6th, Kaori defeated Erika Watanabe for the JWP Junior Title.

– July 10th, Kaori & Yuka Nakamura was eliminated by Kyoko Inoue & Mima Shimoda in the first round of the NEO Mid Summer Tag Tournament 2.

– July 20th, Kaori & Kayoko Haruyama defeated Miyuki Fujii & Mika Nishio for the Japanese Tag Team Titles.

– September 15th, Kaori lost to Mika Nishio in the final match of the AJW Junior Title Tournament.

– November 29th, Kaori defeated Miyuki Fujii for the AJW Title.

– December 25th, Kaori competed in the 45.000 Yen Battle Royal at NEO Merry Xman For You.

– January 2, 2003, Kaori defeated Princess Sandy for the vacant BJW Women’s Title.

– January 4th, Kaori lost the AJW Title to Mika Nishio.

– January 13th, Kaori lost to Yoshiko Tamura in the first round of the NEO Stage ’03.

– May 25th, Kaori lost to Azumi Hyuga in the final match of the JWP One Day Tournament.

– January 25, 2004, Kaori & Kayoko Haruyama defeated Misae Genki & Etsuko Mita for the vacant JWP Tag Team Titles.

– June 6th, Kaori lost to Tsubasa Kuragaki in the final match of the JWP One Day Dojo Tournament.

– July 11th, Kaori & Megumi Yabushita lost to Yuka Miyazaki & Tsubasa Kuragaki in the finals of the Jaguar’s Cup One Day Tournament.

– September 23rd, Kaori & Saki Maemura lost the Japanese Tag Team Titles to Tanny Mouse & Yuki Miyazaki.

– December 12th, Kaori & Kayoko Haruyama lost the JWP Tag Team Titles to AKINO & Tsubasa Kuragaki.

– January 16, 2005, Kaori defeated Tanny Mouse to win the NEO Stage ’05.

– May 15th, Kaori & Leon defeated AKINO & Tsubasa Kuragaki for the JWP Tag Team Titles.

– August 7th, Kaori defeated Tanny Mouse for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– August 14th, Electric Wave Mask, defeated Kayoko Haruyama to win the JWP DOJO Selection 3-Day Tournament.

– August 21st, Kaori lost the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title to Tanny Mouse in a Battle Royal.

– August 6, 2006, Kaori & Tojyuki Leon lost the JWP Tag Team Titles to Ran YuYu & Toshie Uematsu.

– January 8, 2007, Kaori & Minori Makiba defeated Cherry & Ryu Chokumo to win the Ice Ribbon New Years Aisuriho Tag Team Tournament.

– July 19, 2009, Kaori & Emi Sakura defeated Command Bolshoi & Megumi Yabushita for both the JWP Tag Team & Daily Sports Tag Team Titles.

– August 2nd, Kaori defeated Yumi Ohka to win the JWP #1 Summer Woman Tournament ’09.

– September 20th, Kaori defeated Natsuki Taiyo for the NEO High Speed Title.

– September 21st, Kaori & Emi Sakura defeated Minori Makiba & Nanae Takahashi for the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles.

– December 13th, Kaori & Emi Sakura lost both the JWP Tag Team & Daily Sports Tag Team Titles to Ran YuYu & Azumi Hyuga.

– February 14, 2010, Kaori lost the NEO High Speed Title to Natsuki Taiyo.

– April 9th, Kaori lost to Nanae Takahashi in the second round of the Sendai Girls 2nd Battle Field Tournament.

– May 5th, Kaori competed in a Battle Royal at the NEO 10th Anniversary Show.

– July 18th, Kaori defeated Nanae Takahashi for the JWP Openweight Title.

– August 14th, Kaori & Command Bolshoi defeated Kagetsu & Leon to win the JWP Summer Tag Team Tournament.

– November 30th, Kaori & Hailey Hatred defeated Cherry Bomb & Sexy Star to win the vacant TLW World Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– December 5th, Kaori competed in the WAVE Royal Rumble.

– April 3, 2011, Kaori lost the JWP Openweight Title to Leon.

– November 13th, Kaori & Hailey Hatred defeated Tsubasa Kuragaki & Kayoko Haruyama for both the JWP Tag Team & Daily Sports Tag Team Titles.

– December 11th, Kaori competed in the WAVE Royal Rumble.

– March 20, 2012, Kaori & Io Shirai defeated Hiroyo Matsumoto & Miho Wakizawa at Stardom the Highest.

– May 4th, Kaori & Emi Sakura defeated Command Bolshoi & Rabbit Miu for the vacant Daily Sports Tag Team & JWP Tag Team Titles.

– August 19th, Kaori & Emi Sakura lost both the JWP Tag Team & Daily Sports Tag Team Titles to Command Bolshoi & Arisa Nakajima.

– September 15th, Team JWP (Kaori, Tsubasa Kuragaki & Command Bolshoi) lost to Team FIST (Chuck Taylor, Johnny Gargano & Icarus) in the Quarter Finals of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’12.

– March 10, 2013, Kaori defeated Cherry for the vacant Union Pro Fly to Everywhere World Title.

– May 3rd, Kaori would lose the title to Cherry in a 3-Way Elimination.

– May 4th, Kaori & Madoka lost to Emi Sakura & Hikaru Sato in the second round of the Gatoh Move Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.

– June 2nd, Kaori defeated Natsuki Taiyo for the Stardom High Speed Title.

– June 7th, Kaori retained the title against Mayu Iwatani.

– June 23rd, Kaori, Kairi Hojo & Yuhi defeated Kimura Monster-gun (Christina Von Eerie, Hailey Hatred & Kyoko Kimura) for the vacant Artist of Stardom Titles.

– August 25th, Kaori would enter in the Stardom 5STAR Grand Prix ’13.

– October 20th, Kaori & Yuhi lost the Goddesses of Stardom Tag Team Tournament Quarter Final to Kimura Monster-gun (Act Yasukawa & Kyoko Kimura).

– November 4th, Kaori, Kairi & Yuhi lost the Artist of Stardom Titles to Kimura Monster-gun (Alpha Female, Female Predator Amazon & Kyoko Kimura).

– December 19th, Kaori lost the Stardom High Speed Title to Natsuki Taiyo.

– December 30th, Kaori competed in the WAVE 77-Man Royal Rumble.

– May 3, 2014, Kaori & Madoka defeated Emi Sakura & Masa Takanashi to win the 2nd Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.

– August 10th, Kaori, Hatsuhinode Kamen & Tsubasa Kuragaki defeated Miho Wakizawa, Mayu Iwatani & Hiroyo Matsumoto for the Artist of Stardom Titles.

– August 24th, Kaori began competing in the 5STAR Grand Prix ’14.

– October 12th, Kaori & Hatsuhinode Kamen entered into the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’14.

– December 7th, Kaori, Kamen & Kuragaki lost the Artist of Stardom Titles to Heisei-gun (Io Shirai, Mayu Iwatani & Takumi Iroha).

– January 18, 2015, Kaori challenged Io Shirai for the Stardom High Speed Title.

– May 2nd, Kaori & Hikaru Sato lost to MIZUKI & Madoka in the first round of the 3rd Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.

– August 23rd, Kaori entered into the 5STAR Grand Prix ’15.

– November 8th, Kaori & Alex Lee lost to Thunder Rock (Io Shirai & Mayu Iwatani) in the first round of the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’15.

– December 13th, Kaori & Tsubasa Kuragaki defeated MISSION K4 (Kagetsu & Kaho Kobayashi) for the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles.

– December 22nd, Kaori defeated DJ Nira for the IWA Triple Crown Title.

– March 20, 2016, Kaori & Kuragaki retained the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles against Rina Yamashita & Dynamite Kansai.

– March 24th, Kaori retained the IWA Triple Crown Title against Riho.

– April 17th, Kaori entered in the the Catch the Wave ’16 Tournament.

– April 29th, Kaori lost to Kyoko Kimura in the first round of the Stardom Cinderella Tournament ’16.

– June 22nd, Kaori lost the IWA Triple Crown Title to Riho.

– September 11th, Kaori & Kuragaki lost the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles to Hikaru Shida & Syuri.

– June 17, 2017, Team Jungle (Kaori, Hiroyo Matsumoto & Jungle Kyona) defeated Queen’s Quest (Io Shirai, AZM & HZK) for the Artist of Stardom Titles.

– July 2nd, Kaori & Cherry defeated Yumi Ohka & Yuki Miyazaki for the WAVE Tag Team Titles.

– August 13th, Team Jungle lost the Artist of Stardom Titles to Queen’s Quest (HZK, Viper & Io Shirai).

– April 28, 2018, Kaori & Baliyan Akki lost to Emi Sakura & Masahiro Takanashi in the Final match of the 6th Go-Go Green Curry Koppun Cup.

– May 27th, JAN (Kaori, Jungle Kyona & Natsuko Tora) defeated Oedo Tai (Kagetsu, Hana Kimura & Hazuki) for the vacant Artist of Stardom Titles.

– September 30th, JAN lost the Artist of Stardom Titles to STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima & Tam Nakano).

– October 13th, JAN (Kaori & Ruaka) entered into the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’18.

– October 14th, Kaori & ASUKA defeated Nagisa Nozaki & Hanako Nakamori to earn Third place of the Dual Shock Wave ’18.

– December 2nd, Beast Friend (Kaori & Hiroyo Matsumoto) defeated BORDERLESS (Yoshiko & Rina Yamashita) for the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles.

– May 12, 2019, Beast Friend lost the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles to Ozaki-gun (Maya Yukihi & Saori Anou).

– May 25th, Yama-san challenged Hazuki for the Stardom High Speed Title.

– July 20th, Yama-san defeated AZM & Hazuki (c) in a 3-Way for the Stardom High Speed Title.

– August 10th, Yama-san lost the title to Riho in a 3-Way.

– September 29th, Yama-san would unsuccessfully challenge Riho for the title.

– October 19th, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Yama-san & Hina Kimura) entered into the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’19.

– March 20, 2020, Kaori & Emi Sakura defeated Tropikawild (SAKI & Yuna Yuna Mizumori) for the Gatoh Move Asia Dream Tag Team Titles.

– July 11th, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Yama-san & Rina) lost to fellow Cyber Squad members Jungle Kyona & Konami at Stardom New Summer.

– August 8th, Yama-san entered into the 5STAR Grand Prix ’20.

– October 3rd, Yama-san lost to Natsupoi at Stardom Yokohama Cinderella.