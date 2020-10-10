Chris Jericho on the “Worst Match Ever”

Chris Jericho Rips On WWE DX vs Brothers of Destruction Match, Calls It The “Worst Match Ever”

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Chris Jericho shared his opinion of the match and he made it clear that he thinks it was a stupid idea.

“The worst match I ever saw – and here’s your clickbait – was Saudi Arabia; Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. Kane and Undertaker. That was such a stupid idea in the booking. It never should have happened.

It should have been Shawn and Hunter vs Roman and Seth and Taker and Kane vs… I don’t know – give me two names of guys – Cesaro and Kevin Owens, whatever you want.”