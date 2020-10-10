Chris Jericho on the “Worst Match Ever”

Oct 10, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Chris Jericho Rips On WWE DX vs Brothers of Destruction Match, Calls It The “Worst Match Ever”

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Chris Jericho shared his opinion of the match and he made it clear that he thinks it was a stupid idea.

“The worst match I ever saw – and here’s your clickbait – was Saudi Arabia; Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. Kane and Undertaker. That was such a stupid idea in the booking. It never should have happened.

It should have been Shawn and Hunter vs Roman and Seth and Taker and Kane vs… I don’t know – give me two names of guys – Cesaro and Kevin Owens, whatever you want.”

4 Responses

  1. Mackdeezy says:
    October 10, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    I can see that. It was literally Hunter and his best friend predictably going over an injured man and a man thag hadnt wrestled much at that point because he was too busy being in politics. It reeked of “fingerpoke of doom”.

  2. John says:
    October 10, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Jericho calls it the worst match because hhh is in it and wants to throw shade at him.

  3. Kyle Christie says:
    October 10, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    @John – Can you really argue that it wasn’t the worst match ever? It was a train wreck from start to finish.

  4. Bulldawg says:
    October 11, 2020 at 12:43 am

    He isn’t wrong.

