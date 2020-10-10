Chris Jericho on the “Worst Match Ever”
During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Chris Jericho shared his opinion of the match and he made it clear that he thinks it was a stupid idea.
“The worst match I ever saw – and here’s your clickbait – was Saudi Arabia; Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. Kane and Undertaker. That was such a stupid idea in the booking. It never should have happened.
It should have been Shawn and Hunter vs Roman and Seth and Taker and Kane vs… I don’t know – give me two names of guys – Cesaro and Kevin Owens, whatever you want.”
I can see that. It was literally Hunter and his best friend predictably going over an injured man and a man thag hadnt wrestled much at that point because he was too busy being in politics. It reeked of “fingerpoke of doom”.
Jericho calls it the worst match because hhh is in it and wants to throw shade at him.
@John – Can you really argue that it wasn’t the worst match ever? It was a train wreck from start to finish.
He isn’t wrong.