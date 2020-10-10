Chase Owens

Real Name: Chase Owens

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 205 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 7, 1990

From: Bristol, Tennessee

Pro Debut: February 17, 2007

Trained By: Ricky Morton

Finishing Move: Package Piledriver

Biography

– Owens also went under the ring name Kevin Bendl. He has also garnered the nicknames Crown Jewel & The Real Deal.

– September 22, 2007, Owens was eliminated by The Jin within the first round of the CWA Best of the Best Tournament ’07.

– May 1, 2008, Owens was eliminated by Anthony Arcane in the first round of the PWF Red Carpet Rollout Tournament.

– November 14th, Owens challenged Tony Givens for the AWA World Heavyweight Title.

– February 28, 2009, Owens was eliminated by Tony Givens in the first round of the CWA Best of the Best Tournament ’09.

– January 23, 2010, Owens challenged Alyx Winters for the CWA National Heavyweight Title.

– March 6th, Owens was eliminated by Alyx Winters in the Semi-finals of the CWA Best of the Best Tournament ’10.

– September 24th, Owens & Keith Knox challenged Tony Givens & Nick Hammonds for the CWA World Tag Team Titles.

– February 26, 2011, Owens defeated Sigmon for the vacant NWA Mid-Atlantic Junior Heavyweight Title.

– March 24th, Owens defeated Jason Kincaid in a Ladder match for the vacant NWA Mountain Empire Title.

– April 1st, Owens won a 6-Way Elimination to win the NWA Smoky Mountain Cup ’11.

– May 21st, Owens defended the NWA Mountain Empire Title against Chris Miles.

– August 4th, Owens challenged Davey Richards for the ROH World Title.

– August 27th, Owens was lost a 4-Way Elimination in the first round of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup IX.

– November 10th, Owens won a 10-Man King of the Hill Battle Royal to become the #1 Contender to the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title.

– January 28, 2012, Owens defeated Sigmon for the NWA Mid-Atlantic Junior Heavyweight Title.

– March 2nd, Owens defeated Scott Raines (c) & Zac Vincent in a 3-Way for the NWA Mountain State Wrestling Junior Heavyweight Title.

– April 21st, Owens lost the NWA Mid-Atlantic Junior Heavyweight Title to Sigmon.

– April 22nd, Owens lost the NWA Mountain State Wrestling Junior Heavyweight Title to Lost Boy Nero in a 4-Way.

– May 5th, Owens lost the NWA Mountain Empire Title to Sigmon.

– May 22nd, Bendl & Brian Edwards lost a Handicap match to Ryback on WWE Smackdown.

– October 13th, Owens won a 3-Way for the vacant NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title.

– August 10, 2013, Owens lose the title to Jason Kincaid.

– October 18th, Owens defeated Jason Kincaid to win back the title.

– November 2nd, Owens & Chris Richards defeated Air America (Skylar Kruze & Gavin Daring) for the NWA Tennessee Tag Team Titles.

– January 4, 2014, Owens lost the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title to Ricky Morton.

– March 7th, Owens defeated Morton to reclaim the championship.

– November 8th, Owens lost the title to Jushin Thunder Liger.

– November 15th, Owens challenged Rob Conway for the NWA World Heavyweight Title.

– April 24, 2015, Owens was eliminated by Jason Kincaid in the first round of the CWE Elite 8 Tournament.

– May 22nd, Owens entered in the NJPW Best of the Super Junior XXII.

– June 12th, The Illuminati (Owens & Chris Richards) defeated The Heatseekers (Sigmon & Elliot Russell) for the NWA United States Tag Team Titles.

– September 19th, Owens lost the CWS Legacy Title to Ricky Reyes.

– October 3rd, The Illuminati lost the NWA United States Tag Team Titles to Axton Ray & Skylar Kruze in a 4-Way.

– October 24th, Owens & Kenny Omega was eliminated by Roppongi Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero) in the first round of the NJPW Super Junior Tag Tournament ’15.

– December 19th, Owens defeated Kid Kash in a Career vs. Career match.

– January 17, 2016, Owens defeated Eric Wayne to win the vacant TSW Twin States Title.

– March 6th, Owens would lose the title to Jimmy Rave.

– April 9th, Owens defeated Sigmon for the MACW Junior Heavyweight Title.

– May 22nd, Owens entered into the Best of the Super Junior XXIII.

– November 19th, Owens & Kenny Omega began competing in the World Tag League ’16.

– August 18, 2017, Owens defeated Shane Sabre to win the CWE Elite 8 Tournament.

– October 13th, Owens defeated Chip Day for the PWF Heavyweight Title.

– November 10th, Owens would lose the title to Gary Jay.

– November 20th, BULLET CLUB (Owens & Bad Luck Fale) would enter into the World Tag League ’17.

– December 16th, Owens challenged Devin Driscoll for the MEGA Title.

– January 4, 2018, Owens competed in the Dark New Japan Rumble.

– April 21st, Owens lost to Rich Holiday in the final of the ECWA 22nd Annual Super 8 Tournament.

– September 29th, Owens lost to Kenny King on ROH TV.

– November 25th, Owens challenged Caleb Konley for the AML Title.

– December 12th, Owens defeated Hooks in a Cage match for the vacant BOTB Heavyweight Title.

– December 22nd, Owens would lose the title to Brandon Xavier.

– March 13, 2019, Owens lost to YOSHI-HASHI in the second round of the New Japan Cup ’19.

– March 24th, Owens challenged Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Title.

– April 6th, Owens competed in the Dark Honor Rumble.

– August 25th, Owens challenged Shane Taylor for the ROH World Television Title.

– November 16th, BULLET CLUB (Owens & Fale) entered in the NJPW World Tag League ’19.

– January 5, 2020, BULLET CLUB (Owens, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale) competed in a Gauntlet for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– August 7th, Owens lost to David Finlay in the first round of the New Japan Cup USA ’20.