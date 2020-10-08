Zack Sabre Jr.

Real Name: Lucas Eatwell

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 24, 1987

From: Isle of Sheppey, Kent (England)

Resides: Cantebury, Kent

Pro Debut: 2002

Trained By: NWA-UK Hammerlock

Finishing Move: Sabre Driver

Biography

– Zack has been known as the British Master, Submission Master & also abbreviates him name as ZSJ.

– May 27, 2005, Zack would compete in the Chapman Productions Royal Rumble.

– October 22nd, Zack would defeat Falcon for the NWA-UK Junior Heavyweight Title.

– October 26th, Zack would lose to Danny Williams in the Semi-finals of the NWA-UK Hammerlock King of the Ring ’05.

– February 11, 2006, Zack would become an entry in the Chapman Productions Royal Rumble.

– July 7, 2007, Zack would lose to Paul Tracey in the Finals of the SWA King of the Ring ’07.

– March 16, 2008, Zack would compete in the IPW:UK Royal Rumble.

– September 14th, Zack would lose to Emil Sitoci in the Finals of the wXw World Lightweight Title Lightweight League Tournament.

– September 24th, Zack would defeat Jimmy Havoc & Peter Jay in the NWA-UK Hardcore Lottery Tournament ’08 Finals.

– October 26th, Zack would lose to Terry Frazier in the Semi-finals of the IPW:UK British National Championship Tournament.

– January 31, 2009, Zack would compete in the GSW Battlefield ’09.

– March 8th, Zack would lose to SHINGO in the Semi-finals of the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’09.

– May 3rd, The Leaders of the New School (Zack & Marty Scurll) would defeat The Thrillers (Mark Haskins & Joel Redman) for the IPW:UK British Tag Team Titles.

– October 17th, Zack would defeat Thumbtack Jack for the GSW Breakthrough Title.

– January 16, 2010, Zack would win the wXw World Lightweight Title by defeating Tommy End (c), Mark Haskins & Emil Sitoci in a 4-Way.

– April 11th, Zack would lose the GSW Breakthrough Title to Emil Sitoci in a Ladder Match.

– June 5th, Zack would defeat Shane Douglas for the wXw Championship.

– July 4th, Zack would lose to TJP in the First Round of the AMBITION 1 Tournament.

– August 25th, Zack would lose to Dan Head in the IPW:UK Round Robin Tournament #3.

– September 5th, Zack would defeat Adam Shame for the TXW Title.

– September 10th, The Leaders of the New School would lose the IPW:UK British Tag Team Titles to The All Stars (Robbie Dynamite & Mikey Whiplash).

– October 2nd, Zack would lose the wXw Unified World Wrestling Title to Big Van Walter.

– October 25th, Zack would defeat Karl Atlas in the Finals of the PWF Ian Dowland Trophy ’10.

– December 5th, The Leaders of the New School would defeat Peligro Abejas (El Generico & Paul London) for the IPW:UK British Tag Team Titles.

– December 30th, Zack would lose to Andy Simmonz in the Semi-finals of the PWF Worthing Trophy ’10.

– January 16, 2011, Zack would lose to Rico Bushido in the AMBITION 2 Tournament Semi-finals.

– March 12th, Zack would lose to Davey Richards in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’11 Quarter Finals.

– April 9th, Zack would lose to Adam Cole in the CZW Best of the Best X Semi-finals.

– April 23rd, Zack would lose to Jake Crist in the HWA 1st Annual Heartland Cup Semi-finals.

– July 18th, Zack & Taishi Takizawa would compete in the NOAH NTV G Cup Junior Heavyweight Tag League ’11.

– October 27th, Zack would defeat Andy Simmonz for the vacant PWF Middleweight Title in a British Rules Match.

– December 28th, Zack would defeat The Zulu Prince to win the PWF Ken Joyce Trophy ’11.

– March 4, 2012, Zack would lose to Tommy End in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament Semi-finals.

– August 26th, The Leaders of the New School would lose the IPW:UK British Tag Team Titles to Project Ego (Martin Kirby & Kris Travis).

– December 30th, Zack would defeat Jonny Storm in the PWF Worthing Trophy ’12.

– January 18, 2013, Zack would defeat Heddi Karaoui to win the AMBITION 4 Tournament.

– February 2nd, Zack would lose the TXW Title to Majik in a 10-Man Rumble 4-Way.

– March 3rd, Zack would lose to Tommy End in the Finals of the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’13.

– May 18th, Zack would defeat Sha Samuels for the IPW:UK All England Title.

– May 25th, Zack would lose to MK McKinnan in the SWE Speed King ’13 Tournament Semi-finals.

– October 20th, Zack would lose the IPW:UK All England Title to Jonny Storm.

– December 7th, Zack & Yoshinari Ogawa would defeat Jushin Thunder Liger & Tiger Mask for the GHC Junior Tag Team Titles.

– December 30th, Zack would defeat Stingray Stevenson to win the PWF Worthing Trophy ’13.

– March 21, 2014, Zack & Ogawa would lose the GHC Junior Tag Team Titles to BRAVE (Taiji Ishimori & Atsushi Kotoge).

– April 12th, Zack & Ogawa would defeat BRAVE to win the GHC Junior Tag Team Titles.

– July 5th, Zack & Ogawa would lose the titles to BRAVE.

– August 31st, Zack would lose to Kyle O’Reilly in the Second Round of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’14.

– September 13th, Zack defeat Timothy Thatcher at EVOLVE 34.

– September 20th, Zack would defeat Will Ospreay to win the IPW:UK Super 8 ’14.

– October 3rd, Zack would lose to Sasa Keel in the AMBITION 5 Tournament Semi-finals.

– December 29th, Zack would lose to Doug Williams in the PWF Worthing Trophy ’14 Finals.

– March 8, 2015, Zack would lose to Axel Dieter Jr. in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’15 Semi-finals.

– May 25th, Zack would lose to Will Ospreay in the PROGRESS Super Strong Style Tournament Final.

– July 10th, Zack would defeat Roderick Strong at EVOLVE 45.

– July 11th, Zack would defeat TJ Perkins at EVOLVE 46.

– July 26th, Zack would compete in the NOAH Global Junior Heavyweight League ’15.

– August 30th, Zack would win a 3-Way with Mike Bailey & Chris Hero to win the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’15.

– October 4th, Zack & Big Daddy Walter would defeat reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) to win the vacant wXw World Tag Team Titles.

– December 4th, Zack would lose to Pete Dunne in the FCP Infinity Trophy ’15 Tournament Final.

– December 5th, Zack would lose to Iceman in the ASCA Super 8 III First Round.

– December 12th, Zack & Big Daddy Walter would lose the wXw World Tag Team Titles to Cerberus (Ilja Dragunov & Robert Dreissker).

– January 16, 2016, Zack would defeat AJ Styles for the RevPro British Heavyweight Title.

– March 5th, Zack would defeat Roderick Strong for the PWG Championship.

– March 13th, Zack would defeat Axel Dieter Jr. to win the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’16.

– March 19th, Zack would defeat Johnny Gargano at EVOLVE 56.

– March 20th, Zack would defeat Drew Gulak at EVOLVE 57.

– April 1st, Zack defeated Will Ospreay at EVOLVE 58.

– July 17th, Zack would defeat Tony Nese at EVOLVE 65.

– August 20th, Zack would defeat Cedric Alexander at EVOLVE 67.

– September 4th, Zack would lose to Will Ospreay in the Quarter Finals of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’16.

– September 10th, Zack would defeat Johnny Gargano at EVOLVE 68.

– September 14th, Zack would lose to Gran Metalik at the WWE Cruiserweight Classic Semi-finals.

– October 8th, Zack would lose to Chris Hero in the Finals of the AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament.

– October 15th, Zack would defeat Tracy Williams at EVOLVE 70.

– October 16th, Zack would defeat Fred Yehi at EVOLVE 71.

– November 10th, Zack would lose the RevPro British Heavyweight Title to Katsuyori Shibata.

– November 20th, Zack would lose to Anthony Henry at the PWX X 16 Tournament Semi-finals.

– January 28, 2017, Zack would defeat Chris Hero at EVOLVE 77.

– February 25th, Zack would defeat Timothy Thatcher for the EVOLVE Title.

– March 6th, Zack would defeat Katsuyori Shibata for the RevPro British Heavyweight Title.

– March 31st, Zack would defeat Michael Elgin at EVOLVE 81.

– April 21st, Zack would defeat Dick Togo at PWG Game Over, Man.

– May 29th, Zack would lose to Travis Banks at the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament Semi-finals.

– June 18th, Zack would lose to Rory Gulak in the Semi-finals of the CHIKARA Johnny Kidd Invitational ’17.

– June 24th, Zack would defeat Matt Riddle at EVOLVE 86.

– July 7th, Zack would lose the PWG Championship to Chuck Taylor.

– July 17th, Zack would compete in the NJPW G1 Climax ’17.

– August 24th, Zack would lose to KUSHIDA in the Quarter Finals of the WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup.

– August 25th, Zack would defeat Gabriel Kidd for the WCPW Internet Title.

– September 3rd, Zack would lose to Rey Fenix in the Quarter Finals of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’17.

– September 22nd, Zack would defeat Jason Kincaid at EVOLVE 92.

– January 20, 2018, Suzuki-gun (Zack & Minoru Suzuki) would defeat Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) for the RevPro British Tag Team Titles.

– February 10th, Zack would lose to Dean Allmark in the Semi-finals of the PCW Road to Glory Tournament ’18.

– March 21st, Zack would defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the New Japan Cup ’18.

– April 1st, Zack would challenge Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

– April 5th, Zack would lose the EVOLVE Title to Matt Riddle.

– April 6th, Zack would lose the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Title to Tomohiro Ishii.

– May 7th, Zack would win the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament ’18 by defeating Kassius Ohno.

– July 15th, Zack would compete in the NJPW G1 Climax ’18.

– November 18th, Suzuki-gun (Zack & Taichi) would compete in the NJPW World Tag League ’18.

– December 14th, Zack would defeat Jonathan Gresham at ROH Final Battle ’18.

– December 15th, Zack would defeat Tracy Williams on ROH TV.

– January 4, 2019, Zack defeated Tomohiro Ishii for the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Title.

– February 10th, Zack would defeat Colt Cabana at ROH Bound by Honor ’19.

– March 21st, Zack would lose to Hiroshi Tanahashi in the Final of the New Japan Cup ’19.

– May 10th, Suzuki-gun would lose the RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Titles to Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis).

– July 6th, Zack would compete in the NJPW G1 Climax ’19.

– August 31st, Zack would lose the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Title to Hiroshi Tanahashi.

– September 15th, Zack would defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi for the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Title.

– November 16th, Suzuki-gun would compete in the NJPW World Tag League ’19.

– July 12, 2020, Dangerous Tekkers (Zack & Taichi) would defeat Golden Ace (Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi) for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– August 29th, Dangerous Tekkers would retain the title by defeating Golden Ace.

– September 20th, Zack would enter the NJPW G1 Climax ’20.