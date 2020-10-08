Utami Hayashishita

Real Name:

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 145 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 14, 1998

From: Amami, Kagoshima (Japan)

Pro Debut: August 12, 2018

Trained By: Kagetsu

Finishing Move: Argentine Backbreaker

Biography

– Utami is usually referred to as Big Rookie due to her success in her first year of wrestling.

– Utami is nicknamed Big Daddy’s Third Daughter.

– September 24, 2018, Utami would lose to Mayu Iwatani in the Final of the Stardom 5STAR Grand Prix ’18.

– November 4th, Utami & Momo Watanabe would defeat Queen’s Quest (Bea Priestley & Chardonnay) to win the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’18.

– November 23rd, Utami & Watanabe would defeat JAN (Jungle Kyona & Natsuko Tora) for the Goddesses of Stardom Titles.

– December 2nd, Utami would defeat Hina, Rina & Natsumi to win the Rookie of Stardom Gauntlet.

– January 3, 2019, Utami would defeat Starlight Kid to win the Future of Stardom Title.

– January 5th, Queen’s Quest (Utami, Bea Priestley & Viper) would defeat STARS (Arisa Hoshiki, Saki Kashima & Tam Nakano) to win the Stardom Trios Tournament ’19.

– January 14th, Utami would defeat Viper for the EVE International Title & SWA Undisputed World Women’s Title.

– January 19th, Utami would defend the Future of Stardom Title against Hanan.

– January 27th, Queen’s Quest (Utami & Watanabe) would retain the Goddesses of Stardom Titles by defeating JAN.

– February 24th, Utami would defend the SWA Undisputed World Women’s Title against Bobbi Tyler.

– March 10th, Utami would retain the Future of Stardom Title by defeating Saya Iida.

– April 5th, Utami would challenge Momo Watanabe for the Wonder of Stardom Title.

– June 30th, Utami would lose the EVE International Title to Jamie Hayter in a 3-Way which included Nina Samuels.

– July 15th, Queen’s Quest would lose the Goddesses of Stardom Titles to Tokyo Cyber Squad (Konami & Jungle Kyona).

– July 20th, Utami would defend the SWA Undisputed World Women’s Title against Zoe Lucas.

– August 17th, Utami would compete in the 5STAR Grand Prix ’19.

– November 23rd, Queen’s Quest (Utami, AZM & Momo Watanabe) would defeat Oedo Tai (Kagetsu, Andras Miyagi & Natsu Sumire) for the Artist of Stardom Titles.

– December 24th, Queen’s Quest would retain the titles by defeating STARS (Starlight Kid, Saki Kashima & Tam Nakano).

– January 14, 2020, Utami would defend the SWA Undisputed World Women’s Title against Maika.

– January 26th, Utami would lose the title to Jamie Hayter.

– February 8th, Queen’s Quest would lose the Artist of Stardom Titles to Donna del Mondo (Maika, Giulia & Syuri).

– July 26th, Queen’s Quest would defeat Tokyo Cyber Squad (Jungle Kyona & Konami) for the vacant Goddesses of Stardom Titles.

– September 19th, Utami would defeat Himeka to win the 5STAR Grand Prix ’20.

– October 3rd, Queen’s Quest would retain the Goddesses of Stardom Titles against Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Maika).