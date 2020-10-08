Special guest for AEW’s dog collar match, Jericho’s credits

Oct 8, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
A few highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite..
View this post on Instagram
Our special guest tonight for this dog collar match is Greg 'The Hammer' Valentine! WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama.
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Oct 7, 2020 at 5:57pm PDT
Our special guest tonight for this dog collar match is Greg 'The Hammer' Valentine! WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama.
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Oct 7, 2020 at 5:57pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Tonight's episode of Dynamite was brought to you by @chrisjerichofozzy?! #AEWDynamite
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Oct 7, 2020 at 7:18pm PDT
Tonight's episode of Dynamite was brought to you by @chrisjerichofozzy?! #AEWDynamite
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Oct 7, 2020 at 7:18pm PDT
Post Category: News Tags:
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website