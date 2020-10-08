Momo Watanabe

Real Name: Momo Watanabe

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 117 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 22, 2000

From: Sagamihara, Kanagawa (Japan)

Pro Debut: November 16, 2014

Trained By: Fuka

Finishing Move: Somato

Biography

– Momo has earned the nickname JK Fighter.

– November 16, 2014, Momo would lose her debut match to Takumi Iroha.

– April 23, 2015, Momo would be eliminated by Reo Hazuki in the First Round of the Stardom Cinderella Champions Fiesta.

– November 18th, Momo & Datura would lose to Hiroyo Matsumoto & Santana Garrett in the Semi-final of the Goddesses of Stardom League ’15.

– March 12, 2016, Momo would challenge Mayu Iwatani for the Stardom High Speed Title.

– April 29th, Momo would lose to Kairi Hojo in the First Round of the Stardom Cinderella Tournament ’16.

– August 21st, Momo would compete in the Stardom 5STAR Grand Prix ’16.

– October 23rd, JKGReeeeN (Momo & Jungle Kyona) would compete in the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’16.

– January 7, 2017, Queen’s Quest (Momo, HZK & Io Shirai) would defeat Oedo Tai (Kagetsu, Viper & Kyoko Kimura) for the Artist of Stardom Titles.

– In April, Momo would have to vacate her title due to a ACL tear.

– January 5, 2018, Queen’s Quest (Momo & HZK) would challenge Oedo Tai (Hana Kimura & Kagetsu) for the Goddesses of Stardom Titles.

– April 30th, Momo would win the Stardom Cinderella Tournament ’18 by defeating Bea Priestley in the Final Match.

– May 23rd, Momo would defeat Io Shirai for the Wonder of Stardom Title.

– June 17th, Momo would retain the title against Jungle Kyona.

– June 23rd, Momo would defend the title against Deonna Purrazzo.

– July 16th, Momo would retain the title against Hazuki.

– August 18th, Momo would compete in the 5STAR Grand Prix ’18.

– October 23rd, Momo defended the Wonder of Stardom Title against Mayu Iwatani.

– November 4th, Momo & Utami Hayashishita would defeat Hana Kimura & Mary Apache to win the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’18.

– November 23rd, Momo & Utami defeated JAN (Jungle Kyona & Natsuko Tora) for the Goddesses of Stardom Titles.

– January 14, 2019, Momo defended the Wonder of Stardom Title against Tam Nakano.

– April 29th, Momo was defeated by Konami in the Cinderella Tournament First Round.

– May 16th, Momo lost the Wonder of Stardom Title to Arisa Hoshiki.

– July 15th, Queen’s Quest (Momo & Utami Hayashishita) lost the Goddesses of Stardom Titles to Tokyo Cyber Squad (Konami & Jungle Kyona).

– August 17th, Momo competed in the 5STAR Grand Prix ’19.

– October 14th, Queen’s Quest (Momo & AZM) began competing in the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’19.

– November 23rd, Queen’s Quest (Momo, Utami Hayashishita & AZM) defeated Oedo Tai (Kagetsu, Andras Miyagi & Natsu Sumire) for the Artist of Stardom Titles.

– February 8, 2020, Queen’s Quest lost the titles to Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Syuri & Maika).

– March 24th, Momo was defeated by Giulia in the Quarter Final of the Cinderella Tournament ’20.

– August 8th, Momo competed in the 5STAR Grand Prix ’20.

– October 3rd, Momo challenged Bea Priestley for the vacant SWA Undisputed World Women’s Title.