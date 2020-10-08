Latest Details On The Big Show Show Christmas Special
Netflix is giving The Big Show Show its own Christmas special even though the streaming service canceled the show in August after one season.
PWInsider reports the Christmas-themed episode will arrive on December 9.
Here’s a synopsis: When Big Show gets injured Cassy has to fill his big shoes in the hopes of winning the neighborhood Christmas competition. Meanwhile JJ, Mandy and Lola are sent on a scavenger hunt for presents only to discover spending time together might be the best gift of all.