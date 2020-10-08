Kairi Sane on living in the U.S.: “It was the darkest three years in my life”

While recently speaking to Tokyo Sports in an interview translated from Japanese, Kairi Sane didn’t have the greatest things to say about her overall time in America. She described her time living in the United States while working with WWE as the darkest years of her life.

“It was the darkest three years in my life. Of course, this is my first time living abroad. I was able to get results, but it was a really difficult three years.”