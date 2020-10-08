Kairi Sane on living in the U.S.: “It was the darkest three years in my life”

Oct 8, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

While recently speaking to Tokyo Sports in an interview translated from Japanese, Kairi Sane didn’t have the greatest things to say about her overall time in America. She described her time living in the United States while working with WWE as the darkest years of her life.

“It was the darkest three years in my life. Of course, this is my first time living abroad. I was able to get results, but it was a really difficult three years.”

3 Responses

  1. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    October 9, 2020 at 10:23 am

    And everyone that has lived here the past four years feels her pain.

  2. TexT says:
    October 9, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Understandable. It’s kind of a hellhole here.

  3. Tad dunbar says:
    October 12, 2020 at 1:11 am

    MAGA

