Hiroshi Tanahashi, Dennis Miller among those to congratulate Jericho for 30 years in the business

AEW’s celebration of Chris Jericho’s career on Dynamite included a video with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Bully Ray, Slash, and more. You can see the video below that aired on this week’s episode of Dynamite, which saw the aforementioned wresting and music luminaries along with Ted Irvine and Dennis Miller.