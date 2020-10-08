Hiroshi Tanahashi, Dennis Miller among those to congratulate Jericho for 30 years in the business
AEW’s celebration of Chris Jericho’s career on Dynamite included a video with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Bully Ray, Slash, and more. You can see the video below that aired on this week’s episode of Dynamite, which saw the aforementioned wresting and music luminaries along with Ted Irvine and Dennis Miller.
Lots of love to @IAmJericho from the likes of @Slash, @tanahashi1_100, @DennisDMZ, and of course, Dad 🍾🍾🍾 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/o60ctN2IBZ
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 8, 2020
.@IAmJericho receives a message from the Ace of the Universe himself… @tanahashi1_100! 👀 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/egfq5VBmT2
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) October 8, 2020