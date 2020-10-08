AZM

Real Name:

Height: 4’10”

Weight: 88 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 1, 2002

From: Tokyo, Japan

Pro Debut: October 6, 2013

Trained By: Fuka

Finishing Move: AZM Sushi

Biography

– AZM has also been known as Azumi & Mini IOTICA.

– AZM is also nicknamed Kids Leader.

– October 6, 2013, Azumi’s debut match against Passion No. 2 (Natsuki Taiyo) would end in a Time Limit Draw.

– January 10, 2016, Azumi would defeat Alex Lee & Starlight Kid in a 3-Way at Stardom New Years Stars ’16.

– June 11th, Azumi & Kaori Yoneyama defeated Eimi Nishina & Natsumi Maki at Stardom Shining Stars ’16.

– October 30th, Azumi & Kaori Yoneyama would defeat Arisu Nanase & Natsuko Tora at Stardom October Showdown.

– December 4th, Azumi would lose to Natsuko Tora in the Rookie of Stardom ’16 Semi-finals.

– December 17th, Azumi defeated Ruaka at Stardom Goddesses of Stars.

– April 15, 2017, Queen’s Quest (AZM, HZK & Io Shirai) defeated Natsuko Tora, Jungle Kyona & Hiroyo Matsumoto for the vacant Artist of Stardom Titles.

– May 6th, Queen’s Quest would lose the titles to Kairi Hojo, Konami & Hiromi Mimura.

– June 4th, Queen’s Quest would retain the titles by defeating Kairi Hojo, Hiromi Mimura & Konami.

– June 17th, Queen’s Quest would lose the titles to Team Jungle (Hiroyo Matsumoto, Jungle Kyona & Kaori Yoneyama).

– October 14th, AZM & Starlight Kid would compete in the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’17.

– April 1, 2018, AZM would challenge Starlight Kid for the Future of Stardom Title.

– July 22nd, AZM would defeat Leo Onozaki at Stardom X.

– October 13th, Queen’s Quest would compete in the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Tournament ’18.

– February 17, 2019, AZM would challenge Hazuki for the Stardom High Speed Title.

– March 9th, AZM would compete in a 3-Way for the Stardom High Speed Title.

– April 29th, AZM would lose to Konami in the Quarter Finals of the Stardom Cinderella Tournament ’19.

– July 20th, AZM would compete in a 3-Way for the Stardom High Speed Title.

– August 17th, AZM would compete in the Stardom 5STAR Grand Prix ’19.

– October 14th, Queen’s Quest would compete in the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Tournament ’19.

– November 23rd, Queen’s Quest (AZM, Momo Watanabe & Utami Hayashishita) would defeat Oedo Tai (Andras Miyagi, Kagetsu & Natsu Sumire) for the Artist of Stardom Titles.

– December 24th, Queen’s Quest would retain the titles against STARS (Saki Kashima, Starlight Kid & Tam Nakano).

– February 8, 2020, Queen’s Quest would lose the titles to Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Maika & Syuri).

– March 24th, AZM would lose to Konami in the First Round of the Stardom Cinderella Tournament ’20.

– July 26th, AZM would defeat Riho (c) & Starlight Kid in a 3-Way for the Stardom High Speed Title.

– August 8th, AZM would compete in the 5STAR Grand Prix ’20.

– October 3rd, AZM would retain the Stardom High Speed Title against Starlight Kid.