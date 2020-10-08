A message from Tracy Smothers

To everyone out there that checked on me, said prayers, or anything at all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. With all the craziness going on in the world I am humbled to see that people still care and look out for each other. They finally have my heart rate down and was discharged yesterday from Methodist Heart Hospital in Indianapolis. Thursday 10/15 I go back for a follow up at IU to meet with the cancer doctor to work out a game plan for the recurrence of my cancer. Its a heavy weight fight, Im in round two of 15 rounds but I plan to come out victorious!! I dont plan on striking out and Im in it to win it. Its all about survival!!! Thanks again!!!