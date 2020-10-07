WWE’s Best Moments of 2020 on Fox, WNBA champ’s new WWE title belt

Via WWE press release…

Don’t miss WWE’s Best Moments of 2020 this Sunday on FOX

WWE brings all the action of the squared circle to FOX this Sunday with a special presentation of “The Best Moments of 2020,” alongside the NFL’s hard-hitting lineup.

The FOX special will feature a collection of the past year’s best matches and moments from The Undertaker, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Raw Woman’s Champion Asuka, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Sasha Banks, The Fiend, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Edge, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and Matt Riddle.

Check your local listings and don’t miss a moment of the action when WWE looks back on the best moments of 2020 on FOX.

