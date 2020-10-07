Title match announced for Bound for Glory

Oct 7, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
BREAKING: Rohit Raju will defend the X-Division Championship against Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, TJP, Jordynne Grace and Willie Mack on October 24th at Bound For Glory! #BFG2020
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Oct 7, 2020 at 7:00am PDT
BREAKING: Rohit Raju will defend the X-Division Championship against Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, TJP, Jordynne Grace and Willie Mack on October 24th at Bound For Glory! #BFG2020
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Oct 7, 2020 at 7:00am PDT
Post Category: News Tags:
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website