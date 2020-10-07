Taya Valkyrie reveals role in now-canceled GLOW season four

Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie wrote that she was part of the cast of season four of the now-canceled GLOW on Netflix.

Valkyrie said that she was cast in the show this past February and was looking forward to finally get her chance as an actress and work alongside some of the most talented women behind and in front of the camera.

“I’m heart broken that the work we did will never be seen and that we didn’t get to finish what had been started. Thank you to everyone that was so nice to me and supportive on set. I guess I’ll just have to wait a little longer to meet ya Hollywood,” she wrote.

Her involvement with the show was kept under wraps but she decided to talk about it after Netflix officially canceled the show.

The cast of GLOW also showed their disappointment with several messages posted on Twitter and some fans lashed at Netflix for canceling two women-fronted shows after they also pulled the plug on Teenage Bounty Hunters.