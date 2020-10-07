Strowman’s mirror selfie backfires after leaving syringe in plain sight

A mirror selfie posted by Braun Strowman showing his abs didn’t go down very well with fans as Strowman forgot to clean up his vanity, leaving a syringe in plain sight.

“Just a lil ab update,” Strowman wrote, accompanied by the photo as part of his Instagram feed. The photo has since been deleted after a bunch of comments were posted, noting the syringe on the bottom right of the photo.

The former Universal champion acknowledged those comments and posted another photo writing, “For everyone trying to make a big deal about the last post I did and delete. I take b12 shots everyday because my body is super sensitive to caffeine and I can only use so much without it feeling like I’m having heart palpitations.”

Common symptoms for those who show sign of B-12 deficiency include fatigue, lethargy, depression, difficult maintaining balance, vision changes, heart palpitations, and others.