Sarah the Rebel

Real Name: Sarah Rodriguez

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 125 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 17, 1988

From: Hampton, Virginia

Resides: Los Angeles

Pro Debut: October 31, 2017

Trained By: Santino Bros Academy, NJPW Dojo & Selina Majors

Finishing Move: Shallow Grave

Biography

– Sarah has been known as Sarah Wolfe, Sarah the Rebel & Razor (WOW).

– Sarah was the first woman to graduate from the week long NJPW LA Dojo in March 2018.

– Sarah was widely known as the manager for Tyler Bateman until she debuted for Women of Wrestling (WOW) under the ring name Razor in 2018.