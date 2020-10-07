Sarah the Rebel

Oct 7, 2020 - by Allen Rockum

Real Name: Sarah Rodriguez
Height: 5’0″
Weight: 125 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 17, 1988
From: Hampton, Virginia
Resides: Los Angeles
Pro Debut: October 31, 2017
Trained By: Santino Bros Academy, NJPW Dojo & Selina Majors
Finishing Move: Shallow Grave

Biography

– Sarah has been known as Sarah Wolfe, Sarah the Rebel & Razor (WOW).
– Sarah was the first woman to graduate from the week long NJPW LA Dojo in March 2018.
– Sarah was widely known as the manager for Tyler Bateman until she debuted for Women of Wrestling (WOW) under the ring name Razor in 2018.

