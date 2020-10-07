Ruby Radley

Real Name: Laura Eskriett

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 111 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 24, 1992

From: Leeds, West Yorkshire (England)

Resides: Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Pro Debut: 2013

Trained By: El Ligero, JC Thunder & Paul Clark

Finishing Move: Yoshi Tonic

Biography

– Ruby also goes by the ring-name Ruby Summers.

– Before training to become a wrestler, Ruby graduated from Hemsworth Arts and Community College in West Yorkshire, England (She studied Hairdressing & Beauty Therapy).

– June 22, 2014, Ruby would defeat Violet Vendetta at HOPE Evolution.

– August 16th, Ruby would defeat JD Boom at a NGW Event.

– November 16th, Ruby would compete against Viper at the Kris Travis Fundraiser Show.

– January 17, 2015, Ruby would defeat Chardonnay at a Empress Pro Event.

– October 29, 2016, Ruby would compete in a 6-Way for the SWE Queen of Southside Title.

– November 20th, Ruby would defeat Little Miss Roxxy at a CZW/TCW Event.

– December 18th, Ruby would compete in a 3-Way for the vacant TCW Women’s Title.

– January 22, 2017, Ruby would challenge Amazon for the IPW:UK Women’s Title.

– June 22, 2018, Ruby would challenge El Ligero for the HOPE King’s of Flight Title.

– November 10th, Ruby would win the vacant PWA Daredevil Title by defeating Spike Bones & Scott Valentine in a 3-Way.

– December 16th, Ruby would compete in a 5-Way for the TCW Women’s Title.

– March 16, 2019, Ruby would retain the PWA Daredevil Title in a 3-Way.

– July 20th, Ruby would retain the title in a 6-Way Scramble Match.

– July 21st, The Pretty Little Killers (Ruby & Ivy) would compete in a 4-Way for the EBW Tag Team Titles.

– September 15th, Ruby would compete in the FutureShock Women’s Legacy Tournament ’19.

– September 21st, Ruby would retain the PWA Daredevil Title against Kit Knox.

– October 12th, Ruby would compete in a 4-Way Elimination for the Breed Pro Women of Steel Title.

– November 1st, The Pretty Little Killers would compete in a 4-Way for the EBW Tag Team Titles.