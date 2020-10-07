Rocky Radley



Real Name:

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 125 lbs

Date of Birth:

From: Hollywood, Florida

Pro Debut: 2016

Trained By: WXW (Florida)

Finishing Move: Spear

Biography

– October 19, 2018, Radley would lose to Lady Frost at RISE Ascent.

– October 20th, Radley would lose to Queen Aminata at SHIMMER #105.

– February 19, 2019, Radley would lose to Su Yung at RISE Ascent.

– March 16th, Radley would lose to Faye Jackson at QOC Stone Cold Queen’s.

– March 31st, Radley would lose to Harlow O’Hara on SHIMMER #111.

– July 27th, SoFlo Unsanctioned (Radley & Dynamite DiDi) would defeat Thick & Juicy (Willow Nightingale & Faye Jackson) for the QOC Tag Team Titles.

– August 15th, SoFlo Unsanctioned (Radley & Dynamite DiDi) would defend the QOC Tag Team Titles against Ashley Vox & Leyla Hirsch.

– October 19th, SoFlo Unsanctioned would retain the titles 2x by defeating Triple Aye (Aja Perrera & Big Swole) & Ava Everett & Davienne at two different Tapings.

– January 25, 2020, Radley would lose to Lindsay Snow on the NWA Powerrr/Circle Squared Tapings.