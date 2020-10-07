Rocky Radley
Real Name:
Height: 5’2″
Weight: 125 lbs
Date of Birth:
From: Hollywood, Florida
Pro Debut: 2016
Trained By: WXW (Florida)
Finishing Move: Spear
Biography
– October 19, 2018, Radley would lose to Lady Frost at RISE Ascent.
– October 20th, Radley would lose to Queen Aminata at SHIMMER #105.
– February 19, 2019, Radley would lose to Su Yung at RISE Ascent.
– March 16th, Radley would lose to Faye Jackson at QOC Stone Cold Queen’s.
– March 31st, Radley would lose to Harlow O’Hara on SHIMMER #111.
– July 27th, SoFlo Unsanctioned (Radley & Dynamite DiDi) would defeat Thick & Juicy (Willow Nightingale & Faye Jackson) for the QOC Tag Team Titles.
– August 15th, SoFlo Unsanctioned (Radley & Dynamite DiDi) would defend the QOC Tag Team Titles against Ashley Vox & Leyla Hirsch.
– October 19th, SoFlo Unsanctioned would retain the titles 2x by defeating Triple Aye (Aja Perrera & Big Swole) & Ava Everett & Davienne at two different Tapings.
– January 25, 2020, Radley would lose to Lindsay Snow on the NWA Powerrr/Circle Squared Tapings.