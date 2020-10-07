Miyu Yamashita

Real Name: Miyu Yamashita

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 100 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 17, 1995

From: Fukuoka, Japan

Pro Debut: January 30, 2013

Trained By: DDT Dojo (Mikami)

Finishing Move: Crash Rabbit Heat

Biography

– Miyu is nicknamed Pink Striker.

– August 15, 2015, Miyu would be eliminated in the Tokyo Princess Cup ’15 by Akane Miura in the Semi-Finals.

– January 4, 2016, Miyu became the inaugural TOKYO Princess of Princess Champion (Tokyo Joshi Pro) by defeating rival Shoko Nakajima.

– March 13th, Miyu would retain the title by defeating Nonoko.

– May 28th, Miyu would defend the title against Yuka Sakazaki.

– July 6th, Miyu would be eliminated in the first round of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’16 by Hyper Misao.

– September 22nd, Miyu would lose the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title by losing to be Yuu by TKO.

– July 2, 2017, Miyu would be eliminated in the first round of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’17 by losing to Yuka Sakazaki.

– July 26th, Miyu & Marika Kobashi would defeat Maho Kurone & Nonoko to become co-holders of the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– July 30th, Miyu would lose to Marika & lose co-holdership of the title.

– November 23rd, Miyu would defeat Yuu for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– December 1st, Miyu would retain the title against Kazuki Hirata.

– December 23rd, Miyu would retain the title against Marika Kobashi.

– January 4, 2018, Miyu would defeat Reika Saiki for the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title.

– January 7th, Miyu would retain the title by defeating Veda Scott.

– February 8th, Miyu would defend the title against Yuna Manase.

– March 10th, Miyu would defend the title against Maho Kurone.

– May 3rd, Miyu would retain the title against Rika Tatsumi.

– June 17th, Miyu would be eliminated in the Second Round of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’18 by losing to Nodoka-Oneesan.

– August 25th, Miyu would defend the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title against Yuu.

– September 2nd, Miyu, Shoko Nakajima & Yuka Sakazaki would lose in the Semi-Finals of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’18 to The Four Nations (Jack Bonze, Adam Hoffman & Mick Moretti).

– October 14th, Miyu would defend the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title against Priscilla Kelly.

– November 17th, Miyu & Nodoka Tenma would become co-holders of the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title by defeating Maki Ito & Hyper Misao.

– November 18th, Miyu would lose the title to Rika Tatsumi.

– January 4, 2019, Miyu would defend the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title against Maki Ito.

– February 23rd, Miyu would defend the title against Nodoka Tenma.

– March 31st, Miyu would retain the title against Yuka Sakazaki.

– April 5th, Miyu would defeat Allysin Kay in a Title vs. Title Match for the SHINE Championship.

– May 3rd, Miyu would lose the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title to Shoko Nakajima.

– May 6th, Miyu would lose the SHINE Championship to Allysin Kay.

– June 1st, Miyu would lose to Mizuki in the first round of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’19.

– August 29, 2020, Miyu would lose to Shoko Nakajima in the Semi-Finals of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’20.

(thanks to Allen Rockum)