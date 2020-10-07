Miyu Yamashita
Real Name: Miyu Yamashita
Height: 5’5″
Weight: 100 lbs.
Date of Birth: March 17, 1995
From: Fukuoka, Japan
Pro Debut: January 30, 2013
Trained By: DDT Dojo (Mikami)
Finishing Move: Crash Rabbit Heat
Biography
– Miyu is nicknamed Pink Striker.
– August 15, 2015, Miyu would be eliminated in the Tokyo Princess Cup ’15 by Akane Miura in the Semi-Finals.
– January 4, 2016, Miyu became the inaugural TOKYO Princess of Princess Champion (Tokyo Joshi Pro) by defeating rival Shoko Nakajima.
– March 13th, Miyu would retain the title by defeating Nonoko.
– May 28th, Miyu would defend the title against Yuka Sakazaki.
– July 6th, Miyu would be eliminated in the first round of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’16 by Hyper Misao.
– September 22nd, Miyu would lose the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title by losing to be Yuu by TKO.
– July 2, 2017, Miyu would be eliminated in the first round of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’17 by losing to Yuka Sakazaki.
– July 26th, Miyu & Marika Kobashi would defeat Maho Kurone & Nonoko to become co-holders of the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.
– July 30th, Miyu would lose to Marika & lose co-holdership of the title.
– November 23rd, Miyu would defeat Yuu for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.
– December 1st, Miyu would retain the title against Kazuki Hirata.
– December 23rd, Miyu would retain the title against Marika Kobashi.
– January 4, 2018, Miyu would defeat Reika Saiki for the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title.
– January 7th, Miyu would retain the title by defeating Veda Scott.
– February 8th, Miyu would defend the title against Yuna Manase.
– March 10th, Miyu would defend the title against Maho Kurone.
– May 3rd, Miyu would retain the title against Rika Tatsumi.
– June 17th, Miyu would be eliminated in the Second Round of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’18 by losing to Nodoka-Oneesan.
– August 25th, Miyu would defend the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title against Yuu.
– September 2nd, Miyu, Shoko Nakajima & Yuka Sakazaki would lose in the Semi-Finals of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’18 to The Four Nations (Jack Bonze, Adam Hoffman & Mick Moretti).
– October 14th, Miyu would defend the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title against Priscilla Kelly.
– November 17th, Miyu & Nodoka Tenma would become co-holders of the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title by defeating Maki Ito & Hyper Misao.
– November 18th, Miyu would lose the title to Rika Tatsumi.
– January 4, 2019, Miyu would defend the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title against Maki Ito.
– February 23rd, Miyu would defend the title against Nodoka Tenma.
– March 31st, Miyu would retain the title against Yuka Sakazaki.
– April 5th, Miyu would defeat Allysin Kay in a Title vs. Title Match for the SHINE Championship.
– May 3rd, Miyu would lose the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title to Shoko Nakajima.
– May 6th, Miyu would lose the SHINE Championship to Allysin Kay.
– June 1st, Miyu would lose to Mizuki in the first round of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’19.
– August 29, 2020, Miyu would lose to Shoko Nakajima in the Semi-Finals of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’20.
(thanks to Allen Rockum)