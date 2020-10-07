Leyla Hirsch

Real Name: Leyla Hirsch

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 125 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Hillsborough Township, New Jersey

Pro Debut: September 29, 2017

Trained By: CZW Dojo

Finishing Move: Moonsault

Biography

– Hirsch began wrestling shortly after entering high school in her hometown of Hillsborough, NJ. She wrestled between December 2013 and January 2017 competing in weight classes between 59 kg (131 lbs) and 55 kg (121 lbs).

– Hirsch has garnered the nickname Legit while using the quote Too Legit to Quit.

– September 29, 2017, Hirsch would make her profession debut in a losing effort to Dojo DEEJ at CZW Dojo Wars: Super Show 4.

– February 23, 2018, Hirsch would lose to Penelope Ford at CZW Greetings from Asbury Park.

– June 16th, Hirsch would defeat Willow Nightingale at WSU Breaking Barriers 5.

– June 29th, Hirsch would defeat C-Bunny at CZW Dark City.

– December 9th, Hirsch would defeat Mercedes Martinez at CZW Cage of Death 20.

– January 26, 2019, Hirsch would lose to Ashley Vox at NYWC Sideshow ’19.

– February 9th, Hirsch would win 2 separate matches at CZW Twenty, the first being LuFisto & second against Joe Gacy.

– March 23rd, Hirsch would defeat Brittany Blake at WSU Something Entirely New.

– April 6th, Hirsch would challenge Kris Statlander for the WSU Spirit Title.

– April 13th, Hirsch would defeat Shazza McKenzie at CZW Best of the Best 18.

– April 25th, Hirsch & Joe Gacy would lose to Maria Manic & Jaden Valo in the first round of the NYWC/Outlaw Wrestling King & Queen Tournament.

– June 29th, Hirsch would compete in a 4-Way Elimination for the vacant ICW Women’s Title.

– August 15th, Hirsch & Ashley Vox would challenge SoFlo Unsanctioned (Rocky Radley & Dynamite DiDi) for the QOC Tag Team Titles.

– October 5th, Hirsch would lose to LuFisto in the Final of the wXw Femmes Fatales ’19.

– January 4, 2020, Hirsch & Tokyo Cyber Squad (Konami & Jungle Kyona) would defeat Bea Priestley, Jamie Hayter & Zoey Skye at Stardom Wrestle Cinderella.

– March 8th, Hirsch would compete in a Battle Royal at Stardom No People Gate.

– October 11th, Hirsch lost to Lindsay Snow in the Semi-finals of the GCW Bloodsport Women’s Tournament.

– October 22nd, Hirsch challenged Serena Deeb for the NWA World Women’s Title.