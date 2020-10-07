Helena Sixt
Real Name: Helena Sixt
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 150 lbs.
Date of Birth: February 22, 1985
From: Göteborg, Västra Götalands (Sweden)
Pro Debut: 2016
Trained By: Kay Jutler, Harley Rage, Steinbolt & Valentine
Finishing Move: Fisherman’s Suplex
Biography
– Sixt has a background in kickboxing, Muay Thai & Krav Maga.
– Sixt has been nicknamed the Northern Amazon.
– August 20, 2016, Sixt competed in the NWF Women’s Tournament.
– November 12th, Sixt would win a 4-Way at STHLM There Will Be Blood V.
– February 25, 2017, Sixt competed in the STHLM Rumble II.
– March 18th, Sixt defeated Kat Siren at PWF Ragnarök.
– May 20th, Sixt would defeat Kira at NWF Heteslag.
– July 1st, Sixt would compete in the GBG Gothenburg Rumble.
– January 13, 2018, Sixt would defeat Betty Rose at BODYSLAM! 10.
– August 18th, Sixt competed in the NWF Kongen På Haugen Battle Royal.
– September 29th, Sixt would lose to Betty Rose as BODYSLAM! 15.
– January 12, 2019, Sixt would defeat Betty Rose at BODYSLAM! 17 in a Hardcore Match.
– March 16th, Sixt defeated Yuu at BODYSLAM! 19.
– September 28th, Sixt would win a 4-Way at SWS 10 Year Anniversary.
– November 30th, Sixt defeated Wildboy at STHLM There Will Be Blood 8.
– February 15, 2020, Sixt defeated Aliss Ink at STHLM It’s A Man’s World.
– August 15th Sixt defeated Lexa Valo at SWF PowerSLAM.
(thanks to Allen Rockum)