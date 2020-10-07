Helena Sixt

Real Name: Helena Sixt

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 22, 1985

From: Göteborg, Västra Götalands (Sweden)

Pro Debut: 2016

Trained By: Kay Jutler, Harley Rage, Steinbolt & Valentine

Finishing Move: Fisherman’s Suplex

Biography

– Sixt has a background in kickboxing, Muay Thai & Krav Maga.

– Sixt has been nicknamed the Northern Amazon.

– August 20, 2016, Sixt competed in the NWF Women’s Tournament.

– November 12th, Sixt would win a 4-Way at STHLM There Will Be Blood V.

– February 25, 2017, Sixt competed in the STHLM Rumble II.

– March 18th, Sixt defeated Kat Siren at PWF Ragnarök.

– May 20th, Sixt would defeat Kira at NWF Heteslag.

– July 1st, Sixt would compete in the GBG Gothenburg Rumble.

– January 13, 2018, Sixt would defeat Betty Rose at BODYSLAM! 10.

– August 18th, Sixt competed in the NWF Kongen På Haugen Battle Royal.

– September 29th, Sixt would lose to Betty Rose as BODYSLAM! 15.

– January 12, 2019, Sixt would defeat Betty Rose at BODYSLAM! 17 in a Hardcore Match.

– March 16th, Sixt defeated Yuu at BODYSLAM! 19.

– September 28th, Sixt would win a 4-Way at SWS 10 Year Anniversary.

– November 30th, Sixt defeated Wildboy at STHLM There Will Be Blood 8.

– February 15, 2020, Sixt defeated Aliss Ink at STHLM It’s A Man’s World.

– August 15th Sixt defeated Lexa Valo at SWF PowerSLAM.

