Danika Della Rouge
Height: 5’1″
Weight: 130 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 21
From: Orlando, Florida
Residing: Seattle, Washington
Pro Debut: April 2018
Trained By: Buddy Wayne Academy
Finishing Move: Tornado DDT
Biography
– July 20, 2018, Danika would lose to Priscilla Kelly at a DEFY Event.
– September 8th, Danika would lose to Allie at a DEFY Event.
– September 7, 2019, Danika would compete against Izzy McQueen for the vacant Reign Women’s Title.
– October 19th, Danika would compete against Allie Recks for the vacant Kickstart Queen of the North Title.
– January 10, 2020, Danika would defeat Mazzerati on Hoodslam GLAM.
– March 1st, Danika would compete in a 6-Way for the LLDJ Women’s Title.