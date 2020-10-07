Danika Della Rouge

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 21

From: Orlando, Florida

Residing: Seattle, Washington

Pro Debut: April 2018

Trained By: Buddy Wayne Academy

Finishing Move: Tornado DDT

Biography

– July 20, 2018, Danika would lose to Priscilla Kelly at a DEFY Event.

– September 8th, Danika would lose to Allie at a DEFY Event.

– September 7, 2019, Danika would compete against Izzy McQueen for the vacant Reign Women’s Title.

– October 19th, Danika would compete against Allie Recks for the vacant Kickstart Queen of the North Title.

– January 10, 2020, Danika would defeat Mazzerati on Hoodslam GLAM.

– March 1st, Danika would compete in a 6-Way for the LLDJ Women’s Title.