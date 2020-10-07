Could Wrestlemania 37 seat a full house?

Still no official announcement on Wrestlemania 37 being shifted from Los Angeles to Florida’s Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, however, plans could be in the works to offer WWE fans a live experience in March:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has given the Miami Dolphins full clearance to run with 65,000 fans at their stadium. If WrestleMania were to move to Raymond James Stadium, this would indicate #WWE could probably do the same. That doesn't mean it SHOULD. But it likely COULD. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 7, 2020

To recap: Gov. Ron DeSantis' office tells me all sports teams can run with as many fans as they want. Full capacity, half capacity, whatever. It's all because of Florida moving into Phase 3. The Dolphins were just one instance. Applies to basically all events and sports. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 7, 2020

SLATER SCOOP: Miami Dolphins have been given clearance to go to full capacity of 65,000 fans at Hard Rock Stadium, Gov. DeSantis’ spokesperson tells me. The team, though, says their current plan of 13,000 fans remains the same for their next home game on Oct. 25. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 7, 2020