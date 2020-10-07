Could Wrestlemania 37 seat a full house?

Oct 7, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Still no official announcement on Wrestlemania 37 being shifted from Los Angeles to Florida’s Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, however, plans could be in the works to offer WWE fans a live experience in March:

  1. Mike Oxmaul says:
    October 7, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    Totally irresponsible. It’s almost like Florida want another massive wave of COVID deaths

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    October 7, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    Florida was a hotspot for Covid not that long ago. Would be dumb to just go back to normal as if nothing happened. Take it gradually, keep people spaced apart and see how things go from there.

