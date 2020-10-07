AEW to celebrate 30 years of Jericho tonight on Dynamite

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be a special one for Le Champion Chris Jericho as the promotion will celebrate his 30 year anniversary in the business.

Marketed as The 30 Years of Jericho, the show has four matches announced so far, including a dog collar match for the TNT title between Brodie Lee and Cody, Brian Cage vs Will Hobbs for the FTW title, Big Swole vs Serena Deeb, and Chris Jericho teams with Jake Hager to take on Luther and Serpentico.

Less than 100 tickets remain for tonight’s broadcast for those interested in attending, with tickets of groups of 1, 3, 4, and 6 left.

Join us tonight at 8PM ET for LIVE coverage of tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode