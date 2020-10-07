10/6/20 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz were on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Brandi Rhodes (w/Dustin Rhodes) defeated Kenzie Paige

-After the match, Anna Jay attacked Brandi, but Red Velvet made the save.

2. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Eric Watts and Ray Rosas

—

A vignette aired for the tag team match on the upcoming Dynamite between Chris Jericho and Jake Hager and the Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

—

3. Choas Project (Luther and Serpentico) defeated Anthony Bowens and Lee Johnson

4. Will Hobbs defeated Ryzin

—

Eddie Kingston cut a promo backstage. He tells Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss to stay on their level and that they will learn what that level is later in the show against The Lucha Brothers.

—

5. John Silver (w/Evil Uno) defeated QT Marshall (w/Dustin Rhodes)

6. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison defeated Cezar Bononi and David Ali

7. Big Swole defeated Skyler Moore

—

Matt Sydal cut a promo backstage. He talked about falling off the top rope at All Out due to Michael Nakazawa’s baby oil. He said when he is finished, Nakazawa will never work for AEW again.

—

8. Matt Sydal defeated Michael Nakazawa

9. Eddie Kingston defeated M’Badu

-After the match, Kingston cut a promo on Jon Moxley. He said he will eventually make Moxley say “I Quit,” and that Moxley left them all behind and forgot about them when he went to the “Promised Land.” Kingston said he will make Moxley his bitch and he will enjoy doing it.

—

Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss were backstage. Janela said they have no fear in going against The Lucha Brothers.

—

10. Angelico (w/Jack Evans) defeated Shawn Dean

11. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) (w/Eddie Kingston) defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss