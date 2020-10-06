Mustafa Ali revealed as the leader of Retribution

Mustafa Ali was revealed to be the leader of Retribution last night on Monday Night Raw.

Ali wrestled MVP in the second-to-last match on Raw but Lashley and Benjamin joined their follow Hurt Business partner and surrounded Ali in the ring. At that point, before any attack happened, the lights started flickering and Retribution showed up, surrounding the ring.

But as Ali looked like he was going to join The Hurt Business in the fight against Retribution, the swerve happened. Ali left the ring and went to face T-Bar and Mace at the bottom of the ramp as MVP smiled. But that smile soon turned into fear as this time it was Ali who turned around and smiled, revealing that he was affiliated with the faction.

“Get ’em,” Ali said and on command, Retribution attacked The Hurt Business, leaving them a mess at ringside.

Ali, and the rest of the Retribution, then posed in the ring to end the segment.