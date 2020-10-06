Mustafa Ali revealed as the leader of Retribution
Mustafa Ali was revealed to be the leader of Retribution last night on Monday Night Raw.
Ali wrestled MVP in the second-to-last match on Raw but Lashley and Benjamin joined their follow Hurt Business partner and surrounded Ali in the ring. At that point, before any attack happened, the lights started flickering and Retribution showed up, surrounding the ring.
But as Ali looked like he was going to join The Hurt Business in the fight against Retribution, the swerve happened. Ali left the ring and went to face T-Bar and Mace at the bottom of the ramp as MVP smiled. But that smile soon turned into fear as this time it was Ali who turned around and smiled, revealing that he was affiliated with the faction.
“Get ’em,” Ali said and on command, Retribution attacked The Hurt Business, leaving them a mess at ringside.
Ali, and the rest of the Retribution, then posed in the ring to end the segment.
.@AliWWE has seemingly revealed himself to be the leader of #RETRIBUTION! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LIWkqfhwuW
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2020
Not a bad idea.
A poor rehashing of the original nxt angle. Also a poor version of the nxt invasion angle. See a pattern there? They gave the members of the group the dumbest damn names. What was wrong with their names in nxt? Now they have dumbass names to go with their road warrior (movie) looking gimmicks. Ali can be the tie cutter. Also what group do they have to go against them? The hurt group are heels. More short sighted storylines.