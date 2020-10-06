Kurt Angle Set for Chris Jericho Cruise

Kurt Angle has been announced for Chris Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea: Triple Whammy that’s currently set for Oct. 21-25, 2021.

The official Chris Jericho Cruise account announced the addition of Angle on Twitter.

“One of the all time greats to ever step foot into the ring,

@RealKurtAngle is an Olympic Gold Medal winner, multiple time World Champion, and has been inducted into both the TNA and WWE Halls of Fame. We are honored to have him join the Rager at Sea! #jerichocruise,” the Chris Jericho Cruise Team announced.

Angle reacted to the announcement with a message of his own:

“Come join me onboard of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy Oct 21-25, 2021…. Miami to Grand Bahama Island. It’s gonna be a blast! Go to http://ChrisJerichoCruise.com to book your trip! #itstrue,”