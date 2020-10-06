Ember Moon will kick off NXT

Oct 6, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
TOMORROW on #WWENXT: The returning @wwe_embermoon kick things off, @kushida_ts battles @nxtciampa in the first match of the night, and more! 📺 8/7c on @usa_network
A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Oct 6, 2020 at 6:28pm PDT
TOMORROW on #WWENXT: The returning @wwe_embermoon kick things off, @kushida_ts battles @nxtciampa in the first match of the night, and more! 📺 8/7c on @usa_network
A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Oct 6, 2020 at 6:28pm PDT
Post Category: News Tags:
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website