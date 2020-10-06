Dustin Rhodes Says He Never Wants To Give AEW Fans A ‘Half-Assed’ Performance

“I’m gonna make that clear right now, as much as sometimes I can get barely get out of bed or whatever, it’s a lot of ice, a lot of therapy a lot of rehabbing my knees and things to keep me going every week and do it because I love to do it and I love to do it for the fans because the fans deserve our wrestling, the very best that we can give so I will never go out there and do something half-assed and I don’t believe that I have too many times in my career.”

“Maybe in my drug-induced years I might have not given a shit, but it just does not happen. My work ethic is so out there and up there man, it’s strong. If I don’t see somebody working as hard I’m gonna say something, you know? It’s what they need to do.”