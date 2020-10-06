Bray Wyatt and Chris Jericho on the passing of Rock icon Eddie Van Halen

God bless you #EdwardVanHalen, your work with @vanhalen and your music has done more to make the world a happier place than you’ll ever know. And one more thing….after taking #NeilPeart, @kobebryant and now #EVH from us, 2020, will you kindly just FUCK OFF already? pic.twitter.com/MJTOU19gKn

— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 6, 2020