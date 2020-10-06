Bray Wyatt and Chris Jericho on the passing of Rock icon Eddie Van Halen
Van Halen and @MotleyCrue still hold up. The world needs more rebellion.
Rest In Peace Eddie Van Halen
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 6, 2020
God bless you #EdwardVanHalen, your work with @vanhalen and your music has done more to make the world a happier place than you’ll ever know. And one more thing….after taking #NeilPeart, @kobebryant and now #EVH from us, 2020, will you kindly just FUCK OFF already? pic.twitter.com/MJTOU19gKn
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 6, 2020
When you’re a step up from being the greatest of all time, youre @eddievanhalen. Thx for the riffs, solos, good times, energy, attitude, amazing live shows & that “I’m bringing whiskey to the party tonight & I dont need a glass, because it already comes in a bottle,” type smile! pic.twitter.com/dpIm5If3Eb
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 6, 2020