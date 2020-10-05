WWE Producer Scott Armstrong Back With Company Following Furlough

Oct 5, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Producer Scott Armstrong is back at work with WWE after having been furloughed in April. Armstrong, the brother of Brian “Road Dogg” James and a longtime referee as well, posted to Twitter noting that he’s back on the job as of tonight’s NXT Takeover 31.

Armstrong was among those furloughed by the company as part of their pandemic-triggered cost-cutting measures in April. He posted:

