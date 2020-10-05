Nia Jax Says She and Shayna Baszler Will Be Back on Raw

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are making their return this week on Raw, according to Jax herself. The WWE Women’s Tag Team co-champion posted to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that she and Baszler are both now medically cleared and set to return on Monday’s episode.

Jax and Baszler were pull4ed from Clash of Champions along with Nikki Cross, with WWE deeming them “not medically cleared.” It was reported that they had come into contact with someone who had COVID-19, but did not test positive for it themselves.

The two were set to defend the titles against the Riott Squad at Clash of Champions, and the Squad were said to be getting their title shot when Jax and Baszler were available. No official announcement has been made regarding whether that will be tomorrow, though Jax’s post suggests it:

Guess who is going to be on #RAW tomorrow night, kicking some ASH, retaining some titles, with a fresh weave and looking DAMN GOOD!

I’ll give you a hint…NOT my tag partner.

I mean, she will be there, but she won’t have a fresh weave”

Guess who is going to be on #RAW tomorrow night, kicking some ASH, retaining some titles, with a fresh weave and looking DAMN GOOD!

I’ll give you a hint…NOT my tag partner.

I mean, she will be there, but she won’t have a fresh weave 😏

— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE)