Ember Moon returns to NXT

After an absence of a year from WWE television due to an injury, former NXT Women’s champion Ember Moon made her return to the black and yellow brand last night at Takeover 31.

Moon was the mystery person who two weeks ago vowed to return to the brand and smashed a titles display outside Full Sail. She rode in with a bike and interrupted NXT Women’s champion Io Shirai at the end of her match as the two had a stare down.

Ember spent three years down in NXT and was one of the most popular females there before being called up to the main roster in 2018.

The NXT women’s division also got a nice addition in the form of Toni Storm, who also interrupted Io Shirai’s victory by appearing on screen saying that as of now, she’s back in the NXT brand. Storm formed part of the NXT UK roster before.