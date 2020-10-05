Ember Moon returns to NXT

Oct 5, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

After an absence of a year from WWE television due to an injury, former NXT Women’s champion Ember Moon made her return to the black and yellow brand last night at Takeover 31.

Moon was the mystery person who two weeks ago vowed to return to the brand and smashed a titles display outside Full Sail. She rode in with a bike and interrupted NXT Women’s champion Io Shirai at the end of her match as the two had a stare down.

Ember spent three years down in NXT and was one of the most popular females there before being called up to the main roster in 2018.

The NXT women’s division also got a nice addition in the form of Toni Storm, who also interrupted Io Shirai’s victory by appearing on screen saying that as of now, she’s back in the NXT brand. Storm formed part of the NXT UK roster before.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

3 Responses

  1. stezton says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    Glad to hear she’s back!

  2. Nolo King says:
    October 5, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Her match with Asuka was one of the best I’ve ever seen in person, her match with Bayley was one of the worst I’ve seen. For those reasons I have strange feelings for Ember returning. Can’t say it really matters all that much as she doesn’t have much in the way of personality. Meh.

  3. Uncle Jasper says:
    October 6, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Ember Moon is so gross to look at though. I mean literally disgusting to look at.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal