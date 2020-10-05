Balor and O’Reilly both suffer injuries during main event

Both Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly took in some serious punishment last night but soldiered on with their match at Takeover 31.

In the post-show media call with the reporters, Triple H said that Finn Balor had to be transported to a local hospital to get an X-ray on his jaw while O’Reilly is also being checked.

O’Reilly’s injury came in first after Balor kicked him in the mid-section which looked like really knocked the wind out of KOR. O’Reilly kept clutching his abs throughout the rest of the match and at one point there was blood in his mouth.

Balor’s injury came after he ate a knee to the face courtesy of O’Reilly. Balor’s face looked a bit messed up after that and even started bleeding from his mouth as well.

Hopefully, there won’t be the need for a new NXT champion because if he has a serious jaw injury, that means Balor would have to surrender the NXT title again.