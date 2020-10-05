AS I SEE IT October 5: A refresher

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

PWBTS.com

PWBTS on

Facebook

As COVID continues to ravage the US and the world,

independent wrestling slowly tries to begin to run shows,

despite the challenges pf running during the era of COVID.

So as a refresher, I re-run this particular blog, since its

flagship site PWBTS.com focuses on coverage and promotion of

independent wrestling. I shill independent wrestling

promotion sand shows whenever possible. But one of the

things that pisses me off is the way indies seem to have no

sense about the basic sorts of things that they need to do

to promote their product. Not doing things to alienate or be

outright hostile to their fans.

————————-

First, some promoters seem to think that the way to draw is

to hold grudges against any indy operating in their area.

They’ll spend their time taking shots at these competitors

online or in print. They’ll tell their talent: if you work

for [insert competitor name], I won’t book you on my shows.

From the viewpoint of a fan, if you as a promoter are doing

something that doesn’t help you put an ass in the

seats…you’re wasting time. Save your time and advertise

your OWN product.

What follows, from a fan’s perspective, are some of those

things I think that promotions need to do to publicize their

product online. I realize that some people may find some of

what’s below to be painfully obvious, but trust me…they

aren’t. All too many indy promoters don’t use some or all of

these ideas. I’ve seen all too many cases where promoters

don’t…well…promote… and crowds (and the talent) suffer

accordingly. But that’s not all.

Even in 2020, there are still promoters so into the carny

nonsense who have actually told online sites/social

media/blogs to remove the items they’ve placed online or on

social media. They’ve been told by the promoter that “they

can do it by themselves”. Meanwhile, said promoters should

consider going to their locker rooms at the end of the

night, and ask their workers if they enjoy working in front

of 50 people or less, and not getting paid… all because

their promoter decided he could “do it all by himself”.

Promoters don’t exactly need to attend the Wharton School of

Business to know that the most important thing, no matter

whether you promote wrestling shows or selling cars… is to

plug, plug, plug. If a mark like like yours truly who runs a

small wrestling website, and posts on social media is ready

to help you do so…you’ve lost nothing, spent nothing…and

quite possibly gained a lot. So use us to help promote your

own company’s events digitally. Yes, USE US.

Do this along with the usual (and necessary) grunt work

(yes, you do have to do these things…and no, you can’t do

the other extreme of bad promoting, aka “just putting it

online”. You have to get up posters, hand out flyers, as

well as get sponsors to defer the cost of your show, and

help sell tickets for you (if you can)… all of which are

necessary no matter what kind of fan base you have. To

repeat: yes, that means you have to do posters or flyers.

Yes…in the age of digital and social media, you have to do

old school work. Make sure you flyer wrestling and other

entertainment shows in your area in the weeks before your

show (ask ahead of time please and if you’re running a show

to benefit a charity, make sure they’re publicizing

it….repeat: ASK THEM if they are publicizing it. Ask them

more than once. Ask how many tickets have been sold. Ask

them how they’re publicizing it. You’d be surprised how many

non-profits and charities can’t be bothered to act on their

own behalf.

For all shows, ask local businesses if you can post a flyer

in their window. See if they can become a sponsor of your

show. Every dollar helps.

As for pushing your show digitally, here’s some of the

things that can be done…that don’t cost much (or cost

nothing but time), and can potentially help a lot.

USE SOCIAL MEDIA. So here’s the obvious one and the one most

use (reminder: don’t do it exclusively). But do use social

media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, whatever. Hell, you can

use even a plain old website (yes, we still exist). But keep

it updated. Nothing turns a fan off more than your website

showing a three year or even three month old show, rather

than the one you’re running this weekend. Google results

should show an updated social media/web site.

Social media isn’t hard. Posting isn’t hard. Tweets aren’t

hard. Social media (unless you’re talking promoted

posts…see Facebook) isn’t either. Even websites doesn’t

require technical genius to put up and keep current. If you

want to spend a buck or two, you can also buy a domain name

like mine at PWBTS.com, and pay a basic fee to have it

hosted, registered etc.

Social media also features TONS of fan based groups where

you can share yourevents, such as We Love Wrestling on

Facebook. Start your own social media groups and invite fans

to join in. Do maintain it though. Trolls and bots (or

competitors) have a nasty habit of showing up and ruining

your hard work. Block them from your digital media as much

as you can.

Whatever digital and social media you’re using…PLEASE use

intelligible English. Use spell check. PLEASE, PLEASE,

PLEASE use spell check, and ask someone to check it for at

least basic grammar and spelling mistakes before you send it

out. While you need to push your show…stop sending or

posting or tweeting info sent in all caps and with a dozen

asterisks and exclamation points.

To repeat….UPDATE THE DAMNED PAGE OR WEBSITE. As said

before, websites or social media posts with matches from

three months ago make your promotion look like amateur hour.

Tell fans when your upcoming shows are…far enough in advance

to let them make plans, so they don’t go to someone else’s

show instead or just stay home…not the week before. Your

competitor might beat you to the punch and to the dollar if

you don’t. Tell them WHERE your shows are, and how to get to

the shows on all social media and websites. Mass transit

directions and connections help if you run in a city or

region where mass transit exists. If not, give decent

driving directions to your shows. It isn’t a fan’s job to

find your show, it’s your job to make it as easy as possible

for someone to give you money. Something as simple as a fan

not being able to find a location for a show costs promoters

dearly.

When you do these things…tell fans WHO is on the show and

WHY they should care about a match (yes, explain storylines

briefly), so fans feel there’s a reason to come to see the

show. The one and only booking related thing I’ll say here:

as a rule if you list a “major surprise” for your show (and

aren’t eventually naming him or her), to bring in fans…

DON’T. It’s been overdone so much it borders on the

ridiculous. It puts no asses in seats.

List your next show(s) ahead of time on social media and

websites…within 24 to 48 hours after your previous show.

Tell the fans WHAT your tickets cost, and where they can get

them. If you have standard ticket charges, list them. Tell

fans where they can buy tickets. Remind them of regular

outlets or online services you use.

As far as websites go, does your promotion send out releases

before a show, or results afterwards to a website (again

yes, we still exist) like PWBTS…or the Wrestling Observer…or

a hundred others? If not, why not? If not, here’s how…

First, the releases. They don’t have to look like something

out of Northwestern University’s School of Journalism. But

let me suggest a few dos and don’ts. Again, it’s not

necessary to capitalize everything…or use exclamation points

and asterisks throughout the release you send to a website.

This makes them look like the person writing it is six years

old. If you want people to come to the show, write an

intelligent sounding presser that makes both your company

and the show you’repromoting look good….in something

approaching English, please.

One more time: PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE use spellcheck.

Include the things we’ve discussed above… namely tell fans

WHEN the show is, WHERE the show is, how to get to the show,

WHO is on the show, how much tickets cost, and where they

can get them. Again, any basic business course would tell

you that a business must make it as easy as possible for a

customer to give you their money.

If you have a developed fan base, put together an digital

street team….fans that know how to write fairly well, or

provide them with the information to sendyourself. Have them

talk you up on social media. Make being a fan of yourcompany

not just a fun evening, but a responsibility. ECW was the

first known example of a company that understood this, even

though they were pre-social media. Fans emailed each other.

They posted news on the message boards, RSPWs and such of

the day. They called their friends. Fans all but MADE

mainstream wrestling publications pay attention to ECW.

Those fans were ECW’s best asset, because they felt

obligated to let people know about the product.

But you’d be surprised at the e-mails I receive that don’t

provide those items and look like a preschooler wrote them.

They don’t need to look like something out of Northwestern

University’s School of Journalism…but it would be nice if

they had correct spelling and at least reasonably good

grammar. That’s why there’s spell check and grammar check.

I’ve gotten promotional shills for shows that I had to

literally spend 15 minutes re-writing. I’ve refused to run

shills for certain independents, because I’d asked the

promotions time after time to check them before sending them

to me, since they were written so poorly that the companies

should have been embarrassed to send them out in public.

Remember that your press release/shill/social media post is

how a new fan sees you. If your press release or social

media plug is professionally written (or at least semi-

literate), that new fan is more likely to read it and their

ass to sit in your seat (along with their money in your bank

or in someone’s pay).

Send it to widely mailing lists/social media sites supplying

lists of upcoming shows (Phil Stamper is a good example,

with his Wrestling Calendar). Post themyourself on social

media fan groups… everywhere you can.

Even in the age of digital media, send releases to the

mainstream press, such asyour local daily or weekly

newspaper (yes they still exist, too). See if that newspaper

has a weekly wrestling column. A number of newspapers and

their online /social media have places to list your event.

They’ll often run shills for yourshow. Major sports news

sites and their social media are now featuring wrestling

blogs. Use them too…you never know what will work.

Mainstream coverage is a Godsend for your promotion. Again,

remember all the rules I listed above. If your local

newspaper is a smaller weekly or daily, send it to whoever

runs a section for community events, particularly if the

event is to benefit a local charity, church, or community

group (including those of you who do holiday charity

events). That’s always a good hook (and PLEASE be sure it

actually benefits that charity, don’t use it as a come-on).

Send them to your local cable provider, especially if the

event is to benefit a localcharity or community group. Put

together a e-mailing/social media list of regular contacts

and send it out to them to plug each and every show you run.

Finally, let’s talk about putting out results, including

accurate crowd counts.

Let me use an example of a particular promotion I report on

frequently. A previous owner and many of their fans believed

that they often received what they believe to be unfair

treatment and/or lack of coverage by online sources, and

even newsstand publications about their major shows. In one

example some years back, the promotion believed that the

Observer report low-counted their crowd by a good 25-30%

(thus ignoring the fact that they drew their highest crowd

ever). So as in politics, control your own narrative. Get

your information out there first…..before someone else

does.

I’m not a graduate of the Wharton School of Business. I’m

just one more mark sitting in the seats, who just wants to

see independent wrestling succeed…badly.

Until next time…