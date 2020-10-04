Match announced for Bound for Glory

Oct 4, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
BREAKING: The Knockouts Championship match at Bound For Glory is now OFFICIAL! Deonna Purrazzo will defend against Kylie Rae on October 24th LIVE on PPV! #BFG2020
