WWE taking ownership of personal Twitch accounts operated by WWE Superstars

Oct 2, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE will begin taking control of personal Twitch accounts owned by WWE Superstars over the next few weeks, leaving their “independent contractors” with only a percentage of the revenue they usually make every month from the service. The news was broken by the WrestlingInc.com website.

In addition, an e-mail from Vince McMahon sent to all talent reminded them of the October 2 deadline to stop doing business with third parties – such as Cameo and YouTube – or risk getting fined, suspended, or even terminated.

The news of McMahon’s original request drew tons of negative publicity which resulted in WWE issuing a press statement to defend their position. Talent were eventually told that they would be allowed to run their own channels under their real names and not using their WWE-trademarked name.

Several WWE talent, including the likes of Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Lana, Natalya, Paige, AJ Styles, Ric Flair etc are all on Cameo or have very successful Twitch or YouTube channels and with a lot of downtime on their hands since they’re not on the road anymore, it’s a good way to keep engaging with fans while also earning money at the same time.

4 Responses

  1. Joseph says:
    October 2, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    I don’t think the WWE should have anything to say about them having these personal Twitch accounts unless they’re using their WWE personas in the Twitch accounts.

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    October 3, 2020 at 12:56 am

    Agreed Joseph. I really don’t see how this can be legal. They should all band together and just say no to this. What’s WWE gonna do, fire the whole roster?

  3. Nolo King says:
    October 3, 2020 at 8:55 am

    Makes complete sense. WWE created those superstars and can do what they please with them.

  4. Joseph says:
    October 3, 2020 at 11:24 am

    @Nolo King

    I agree with you if they are using their WWE personas to do these Twitch accounts. The WWE owns the rights to those characters. But if they are simply doing Twitch as themselves, the WWE has no say in what they do.

