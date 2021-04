WWE Friday Night SmackDown will take a backseat later this month for the World Series. FOX Sports has released their schedule for October, which noted that the October 23rd episode of WWE SmackDown will be preempted for the World Series on FOX. Game three of the series is set to air on that day.

