Oliver Carter

Real Name: Oliver Sauter

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 198 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 9th

From: Zürich, Switzerland

Pro Debut: May 12, 2012

Trained By: Marshal T

Finishing Move: Instant Kill

Biography

– Oliver is also known as Calvin Carter & Mr. Exotic Erotic.

– Oliver is also nicknamed Predator Slayer.

– October 27, 2012, The Most Entertaining Tag Team (Mr. Exotic Erotic & Cash Crash) would defeat Team SWZ (Magic Sly & Bad Snake) for the SCW Tag Team Titles.

– November 10th, The Most Entertaining Tag Team would defend the titles against Toby Blunt & Miguel Ramirez.

– March 16, 2013, The Most Entertaining Tag Team would retain the titles against Battle Hogs (Chris Brave & Skarin).

– September 28th, The Most Entertaining Tag Team would lose the titles to Nacho Libre (Pancho & Sancho).

– May 3, 2014, Carter would compete in the CWE Royal Rumble.

– May 31st, Carter would defeat Drake Destroyer & Pascal Spalter in the SWE Championship Tournament to win the vacant SWE Championship.

– August 23rd, Carter would retain the title against Diablo.

– September 6th, Carter competed in the NEW Snakepit ’14.

– September 5, 2015, Carter would take place in the NEW Snakepit ’15.

– July 2nd, 2016, Mr. Exotic Erotic would defeat Demolition Davies for the NEW World Heavyweight Title.

– August 6th, Exotic would defend the title against T-K-O.

– September 3rd, Exotic would retain the championship in a 3-Way against T-K-O & Demolition Davies.

– January 27, 2017, Exotic would lose the championship to Juvenile X in a Steel Cage Match.

– September 22nd, Carter would lose to Absolute Andy in the Quarter Finals of the wXw Mitteldeutschland Cup ’17.

– November 18th, Carter competed in the GHW Royal Rumble.

– February 10, 2018, Carter would defeat Juvenile X for the vacant cOw Interstate Title.

– April 7th, Carter would lose to Angelico in the first round of the GWF Light Heavyweight World Cup.

– May 16th, Carter would defend the cOw Interstate Title against Absolute Andy.

– June 13th, Carter would be eliminated in the first round of the PROGRESS World Cup ’18 by losing to Bad Bones.

– August 4th, Carter would compete in the wXw Shortcut to the Top ’18.

– September 8th, Carter would participate in the GWF Battlefield Royal Rumble ’18.

– November 17th, Carter would win the GHW Zero Gravity Cup Title by winning a 4-Way.

– November 24th, Carter would win the vacant cOw Heavyweight Title by defeating PAC & Cash Money Erkan in a 3-Way.

– December 8th, Carter & Senza Volto would win the GWF Tag Team Titles by defeating Arrows of Hungary (Icarus & Dover).

– February 2, 2019, Carter would compete in the SWE Royal Rumble.

– February 27th, it had been reported that Carter had signed with the WWE and was placed under the NXT UK banner.

– April 6th, Carter & Volto would lose the GWF Tag Team Titles to Die Muskel-Kater (Toni Harting & Michael Schenkenberg).

– April 19th, Carter would make his NXT UK debut in a Dark Match by losing to Kassius Ohno.

– May 10th, Carter would be eliminated in the first round of the wXw Mitteldeutschland Cup ’19 by losing to Lucky Kid.

– May 18th, Carter would lose the cOw Heavyweight Title by losing to Drake Destroyer.

– July 20th, Carter would lose to Joseph Conners on NXT UK.

– August 3rd, Carter would participate in the wXw Shortcut to the Top ’19.

– October 4th, Carter & Ashton Smith would lose to the Grizzled Young Veterans (Zach Gibson & James Drake) on NXT UK.

– November 15th, Carter would lose to Ridge Holland on NXT UK.

– November 16th, Carter & Ashton Smith would defeat The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dorian Mak) on NXT UK.

– January 17, 2020, Carter & Ashton Smith would defeat Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) on NXT UK.

– March 7th, Carter & Ashton Smith would lose to Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) on NXT UK.